Biden's Bid to Bully Russia Into Peace Talks 'on Ukraine's Terms' Reeks of Desperation

A senior US official has threatened to turn 2025 into a nightmare for Russia unless Moscow comes to the negotiating table on terms amenable to Kiev. Asked to comment, a well-respected political and military affairs expert told Sputnik that the rhetoric coming from the White House reeks of desperation and may signal preparations to dump Kiev.

The new White House strategy of trying to threaten Russia into talks with Ukraine, says an analyst.Washington has warned Moscow that if it doesn’t come to the table on terms amenable to Kiev, the combined might of NATO’s industrial complex will make Russia pay dearly.“After 2024, we are ramping up our production, our defense industrial base [and] are working with the Ukrainians… on ramping up their defense industrial base. The European allies of the United States are doing the same thing, and we will be in a much stronger footing a year and a half from now than we are today,” Finer warned.The official stressed that if Moscow doesn’t “come down” to this negotiating position, it “will have to suffer on the battlefield” as Kiev approaches “parity.”Moscow dismissed Finer’s remarks on negotiations “acceptable to Ukraine” in two words, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling them “absolutely unrealistic.”Finer’s comments echoed remarks made by other Biden administration officials in recent days, as well as a string of US and European media reports in recent weeks about efforts by Washington and its allies to maneuver Russia into negotiations.An Administration on Its Way OutBut statements coming out of current administration should be taken with a grain of salt, says Alexander Mikhailov, the head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, a Russian think tank, given its time in office appears to be running out.“That’s why they can make assumptions and forecasts about Washington’s actions at the end of 2024, especially as concerns supporting Ukraine,” the commentator explained.Two TrajectoriesThe real indicator of the West’s intentions for its Ukrainian proxy war against Russia will depend on the outcome of presidential elections in Ukraine, Mikhailov said.The pundit argued that pronouncements on the election issue could emerge before the Christmas holidays. The West's decision on whether to stick with Zelensky or ditch him in favour of a rival will decide the fate of the Ukraine crisis.Since the 2014 Euromaidan coup and the start of the conflict in the Donbass, Western powers and Ukrainian officials have rejected peace on at least three occasions — the Minsk I accords iof 2014, Minsk II the following year and the tentative peace deal Moscow and Kiev reached last year in Istanbul which President Putin later said was thrown “into the dustbin of history” by Zelensky’s sponsors.There are plenty of potential opponents of Zelensky waiting in the wings to replace him, Mikhailov noted, from Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, presidential administration head Andrii Yermak and others, “all of them beginning to travel to Europe and Washington” to present themselves to their Western handlers.“Therefore, a great deal will depend on the coming days, on the decisions taken by the collective West regarding who Ukraine’s president will be after March 2024,” Mikhailov reiterated.Classic Washington Strategy and the Asia PivotThe analyst emphasized that the Ukrainian crisis is similar to conflicts fomented by the West in years and decades past going back to World War II, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and others, which saw the US igniting a crisis using political tools and then shipping in billions of dollars’ worth of American-made arms, allowing weapons makers to cash in while destabilizing regions to weaken adversaries.And it’s not even that the US has totally run out of weapons for Kiev, but that it is looking to increase its production capacity and make new weapons for the coming war for the Asia-Pacific, the observer stressed. “It’s possible, in principle, to find new resources for Ukraine. But the fact is that now supporting Ukraine publically does not bring political benefits, and on the contrary, drives the Biden administration and the Democratic Party as a whole into negative ratings,” with ordinary Americans exhausted by Zelensky and his never-ending calls for more money and weapons.Ahead of the coming election season in the US, “an extremely important question that will be asked is why the Biden administration squandered so many billions of dollars to support Ukraine without achieving anything – neither military nor geopolitical goals in the confrontation with Russia. On the contrary, Russia has only further strengthened its standing” diplomatically, and proven the superiority of its weapons to boot.As for deputy national security advisor Finer’s threats to force Russia into negotiations or face the full power of NATO’s military-industrial complex, Mikhailov emphasized that at the rate Ukrainian men of fighting age are leaving the country to avoid the draft, no amount of arms, provided from abroad or created domestically, will be enough to ensure Kiev’s superiority.As for talk in Washington and Brussels about increasing Ukraine’s domestic arms sector, “these mantras are absolutely meaningless,” Mikhailov said.That, Mikhailov believes, is ultimately why the US is ‘investing’ in military production capabilities among the countries of NATO’s eastern flank rather than in Ukraine, with the future goal being to destabilize the situation along Russia’s western borders and create new threats to Moscow, via Poland, the Baltic countries or Romania.

