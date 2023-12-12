International
South Korea, Netherlands to Create 'Semiconductor Alliance'
South Korea, Netherlands to Create 'Semiconductor Alliance'
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said during his ongoing trip to the Netherlands that the two countries would upgrade their relationship to a "semiconductor alliance" to bolster national security.
"Semiconductors are an important area not only for our industries but also for our security ... Through this visit, the semiconductor cooperation between South Korea and the Netherlands will be upgraded to a semiconductor alliance," Yoon was quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap as saying during a meeting with the Korean community in Amsterdam on Monday. The South Korean president is scheduled to visit the headquarters of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Veldhoven on Tuesday, together with Samsung Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Chairman Chey Tae-won. South Korea is a leading chipmaker, while the Netherlands is home to many chipmaking equipment companies.
South Korea, Netherlands to Create 'Semiconductor Alliance'

11:05 GMT 12.12.2023 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 12.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said during his ongoing trip to the Netherlands that the two countries would upgrade their relationship to a "semiconductor alliance" to bolster national security.
"Semiconductors are an important area not only for our industries but also for our security ... Through this visit, the semiconductor cooperation between South Korea and the Netherlands will be upgraded to a semiconductor alliance," Yoon was quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap as saying during a meeting with the Korean community in Amsterdam on Monday.
The South Korean president is scheduled to visit the headquarters of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Veldhoven on Tuesday, together with Samsung Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Chairman Chey Tae-won.
South Korea is a leading chipmaker, while the Netherlands is home to many chipmaking equipment companies.
