https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/swedish-mercenary-fighting-on-ukraines-side-killed-in-conflict-zone---report-1115557971.html
Swedish Mercenary Fighting on Ukraine's Side Killed in Conflict Zone - Report
Swedish Mercenary Fighting on Ukraine's Side Killed in Conflict Zone - Report
A Swedish citizen who fought for the Kiev regime was killed in the zone of the Russian special military operation, the Swedish agency SVT reports, citing the Scandinavian country's Foreign Ministry.
2023-12-13T15:05+0000
2023-12-13T15:05+0000
2023-12-13T15:05+0000
mercenaries
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
europe
sweden
kiev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0d/1115558565_0:98:3072:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_c22bc13fa9d00159f873178778137941.jpg
“The Swede died in battles in Ukraine. The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed... that the man is about 30 years old and a native of Svealand,” the message says.The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly stated that the Kiev regime is using foreign mercenaries as “cannon fodder”, and the Russian military will continue to target and eliminate them throughout the conflict zone. Many mercenaries themselves have acknowledged during various interviews that the Ukrainian military lacks efficient coordination in their action. Moreover, they face a slim chance of survival in battles due to the intense nature of the conflict, which is unlike what they have experienced in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/international-legion-how-foreign-mercenaries-became-disenchanted-with-ukraine-conflict-1113861961.html
ukraine
sweden
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0d/1115558565_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f59d269dd4a90fa028f95d947c846b44.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries, hired guns, foreign mercenary killed in ukraine
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries, hired guns, foreign mercenary killed in ukraine
Swedish Mercenary Fighting on Ukraine's Side Killed in Conflict Zone - Report
A Swedish citizen who fought for the Kiev regime was killed in the zone of the Russian special military operation, the Swedish agency SVT reports, citing the Scandinavian country's Foreign Ministry.
“The Swede died in battles in Ukraine. The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed... that the man is about 30 years old and a native of Svealand,” the message says.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly stated that the Kiev regime is using foreign mercenaries
as “cannon fodder”, and the Russian military will continue to target
and eliminate them throughout the conflict zone.
Many mercenaries themselves have acknowledged during various interviews
that the Ukrainian military lacks efficient coordination in their action. Moreover, they face a slim chance of survival in battles due to the intense nature of the conflict, which is unlike what they have experienced in Afghanistan and the Middle East.