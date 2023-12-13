International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Swedish Mercenary Fighting on Ukraine's Side Killed in Conflict Zone - Report
Swedish Mercenary Fighting on Ukraine's Side Killed in Conflict Zone - Report
A Swedish citizen who fought for the Kiev regime was killed in the zone of the Russian special military operation, the Swedish agency SVT reports, citing the Scandinavian country's Foreign Ministry.
"The Swede died in battles in Ukraine. The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed... that the man is about 30 years old and a native of Svealand," the message says.The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly stated that the Kiev regime is using foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder", and the Russian military will continue to target and eliminate them throughout the conflict zone. Many mercenaries themselves have acknowledged during various interviews that the Ukrainian military lacks efficient coordination in their action. Moreover, they face a slim chance of survival in battles due to the intense nature of the conflict, which is unlike what they have experienced in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
Swedish Mercenary Fighting on Ukraine's Side Killed in Conflict Zone - Report

A Swedish citizen who fought for the Kiev regime was killed in the zone of the Russian special military operation, the Swedish agency SVT reports, citing the Scandinavian country's Foreign Ministry.
"The Swede died in battles in Ukraine. The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed... that the man is about 30 years old and a native of Svealand," the message says.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly stated that the Kiev regime is using foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder", and the Russian military will continue to target and eliminate them throughout the conflict zone.
Many mercenaries themselves have acknowledged during various interviews that the Ukrainian military lacks efficient coordination in their action. Moreover, they face a slim chance of survival in battles due to the intense nature of the conflict, which is unlike what they have experienced in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
