https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/my-mates-have-died-and-are-dying-in-ukraine---australian-mercenary--1112004538.html
'My Mates Have Died And Are Dying' in Ukraine - Australian Mercenary
'My Mates Have Died And Are Dying' in Ukraine - Australian Mercenary
Moscow earlier recalled that all those foreigners, who are fighting on the side of Ukraine in the special operation zone, remain legitimate targets of the Russian military, "who successfully obliterate them."
2023-07-20T10:20+0000
2023-07-20T10:20+0000
2023-07-20T10:20+0000
world
russia
ukraine
special operation
mercenaries
commanders
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096185124_0:36:3513:2012_1920x0_80_0_0_ae3c730728417f2e79f68f1433cfc29d.jpg
Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine are threatened with repercussions for spreading information about some “incompetent” Ukrainian commanders, who are putting them in danger, a former Australian soldier currently serving with the Ukrainian International Legion has told an Australian radio station.The former Aussie serviceman, who was only referred to by the call sign "Bush," singled out the leadership incompetence of some Ukrainian commanders, adding that some mercenaries have been threatened with jail for trying to leave Ukraine.The Australian soldier of fortune admitted that he “has seen things out here that, from a military perspective, are beyond unacceptable and are unfortunately hurting Ukraine." He also argued that some mercenaries had not been paid at all for their service in Ukraine.The Australian radio station also referred to a recent recorded exchange, in which “the Bush” reportedly tells a Ukrainian commander about a broken system that made it impossible “to do tasks as simple as transferring men from one unit to another.”Separately, the media outlet cited “the Bush” as saying that although some Australian members of the Ukrainian International Legion are more experienced in operating the Australian-made Bushmasters armored personnel carriers that were recently delivered to Kiev, they are prevented from using these vehicles.“The Bush” was echoed by former Australian Army officer Glenn Kolomeitz, who told the Australian radio station that foreign mercenaries in Ukraine “are threatened with jail and all manner of nonsense," if they ask to leave.He also accused Ukrainian commanders of "disregarding the planning and just sending troops in, Ukrainians and Westerners, into these battles without the benefit of these operational plans." According to Kolomeitz, "That's seeing a lot of people being killed to little effect, to little battlefield effect."The Australian radio station quoted both Bush and Kolomeitz as saying that “a lack of confidence in the leadership of some commanders of the Legion is a pervasive problem, with devastating effects.”Both interviews come after Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters earlier this month that Moscow witnesses the maximum activity of foreign private military companies (PMCs) in the Russian special operation zone, who are “involved in crimes committed by Ukrainian neo-Nazis.”The remarks followed Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) saying in a statement that since the beginning of the Russian special military operation, at least 11,675 foreign mercenaries from 84 countries have arrived in Ukraine to fight against Russian forces. Currently, just 2,029 mercenaries remain in the ranks of the Ukrainian army, according to the statement.The MoD noted that Kiev has stepped up its recruitment of mercenaries in the US and Canada, facilitated by the CIA and private military companies controlled by it."The Russian armed forces will continue to destroy foreign mercenaries in the course of the special military operation, regardless of their location on the territory of Ukraine," the MoD underlined.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/watch-foreign-mercenaries-run-screaming-from-russian-tank-1111828399.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/russian-su-34-bomber-strikes-foreign-mercenaries-in-kharkov-region---defense-ministry-1110188812.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/scott-ritter-ukraines-growing-addiction-to-foreign-mercenaries-1111597466.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096185124_390:0:3121:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25b86bc7a849cf27ad971a9418a955da.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russian special military operation in ukraine, foreign mercenaries in ukraine, russian forces, ukrainian commanders
russian special military operation in ukraine, foreign mercenaries in ukraine, russian forces, ukrainian commanders
'My Mates Have Died And Are Dying' in Ukraine - Australian Mercenary
Moscow earlier recalled that all those foreigners, who are fighting on the side of Ukraine in the special operation zone, remain legitimate targets of the Russian military, "who successfully obliterate them."
Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine are threatened with repercussions for spreading information about some “incompetent” Ukrainian commanders, who are putting them in danger, a former Australian soldier currently serving with the Ukrainian International Legion has told an Australian radio station.
The former Aussie serviceman, who was only referred to by the call sign "Bush," singled out the leadership incompetence of some Ukrainian commanders, adding that some mercenaries
have been threatened with jail for trying to leave Ukraine.
"The simple fact is that it is a meat grinder out there. My mates have died, and are dying. This is a matter of life and death and this needs to be solved, pronto,” he pointed out.
The Australian soldier of fortune admitted that he “has seen things out here that, from a military perspective, are beyond unacceptable and are unfortunately hurting Ukraine." He also argued that some mercenaries had not been paid at all for their service in Ukraine.
When asked whether he fears for his safety in speaking out, the man said, "Absolutely, 100 percent."
The Australian radio station also referred to a recent recorded exchange, in which “the Bush” reportedly tells a Ukrainian commander about a broken system that made it impossible “to do tasks as simple as transferring men from one unit to another.”
In the recording, “The Bush” also bemoans the fact that his mates’ concerns about particular commanders within the Ukrainian International Legion are being ignored. "We will not continue to serve in a military that mistreats us," he was heard telling the commander, who reacts by admitting that Legion members are angry and frustrated, according to the Australian radio station.
Separately, the media outlet cited “the Bush” as saying that although some Australian members of the Ukrainian International Legion are more experienced in operating the Australian-made Bushmasters armored personnel carriers that were recently delivered to Kiev, they are prevented from using these vehicles.
“We have been expressly ordered that we cannot use this equipment — only the Ukrainians can use it." the former Australian soldier said.
“The Bush” was echoed by former Australian Army officer Glenn Kolomeitz, who told the Australian radio station that foreign mercenaries in Ukraine “are threatened with jail and all manner of nonsense," if they ask to leave.
Kolomeitz described some of the threats received by Ukrainian International Legion members as "horrendous" and "shocking."
He also accused Ukrainian commanders of "disregarding the planning and just sending troops in, Ukrainians and Westerners, into these battles without the benefit of these operational plans." According to Kolomeitz, "That's seeing a lot of people being killed to little effect, to little battlefield effect."
The Australian radio station quoted both Bush and Kolomeitz as saying that “a lack of confidence in the leadership of some commanders of the Legion is a pervasive problem, with devastating effects.”
Both interviews come after Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters earlier this month that Moscow witnesses the maximum activity of foreign private military companies (PMCs) in the Russian special operation
zone, who are “involved in crimes committed by Ukrainian neo-Nazis.”
Zakharova added that “foreigners fighting on the side of the Kiev regime, as well as the national governments covering them” should know that Western mercenaries fighting in the special operation zone remain legitimate targets of our military, who regularly and successfully destroy them.”
The remarks followed Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) saying in a statement that since the beginning of the Russian special military operation, at least 11,675 foreign mercenaries from 84 countries have arrived in Ukraine to fight against Russian forces. Currently, just 2,029 mercenaries remain in the ranks of the Ukrainian army, according to the statement.
The MoD noted that Kiev has stepped up its recruitment of mercenaries in the US and Canada
, facilitated by the CIA and private military companies controlled by it.
"Due to a decline in interest in dying 'for the Kiev regime' in Poland, the UK, and other European countries, recruitment activities in the US and Canada have intensified," the ministry said, adding that the regime uses foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder."
"The Russian armed forces
will continue to destroy foreign mercenaries in the course of the special military operation, regardless of their location on the territory of Ukraine," the MoD underlined.