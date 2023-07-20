https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/my-mates-have-died-and-are-dying-in-ukraine---australian-mercenary--1112004538.html

'My Mates Have Died And Are Dying' in Ukraine - Australian Mercenary

Moscow earlier recalled that all those foreigners, who are fighting on the side of Ukraine in the special operation zone, remain legitimate targets of the Russian military, "who successfully obliterate them."

Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine are threatened with repercussions for spreading information about some “incompetent” Ukrainian commanders, who are putting them in danger, a former Australian soldier currently serving with the Ukrainian International Legion has told an Australian radio station.The former Aussie serviceman, who was only referred to by the call sign "Bush," singled out the leadership incompetence of some Ukrainian commanders, adding that some mercenaries have been threatened with jail for trying to leave Ukraine.The Australian soldier of fortune admitted that he “has seen things out here that, from a military perspective, are beyond unacceptable and are unfortunately hurting Ukraine." He also argued that some mercenaries had not been paid at all for their service in Ukraine.The Australian radio station also referred to a recent recorded exchange, in which “the Bush” reportedly tells a Ukrainian commander about a broken system that made it impossible “to do tasks as simple as transferring men from one unit to another.”Separately, the media outlet cited “the Bush” as saying that although some Australian members of the Ukrainian International Legion are more experienced in operating the Australian-made Bushmasters armored personnel carriers that were recently delivered to Kiev, they are prevented from using these vehicles.“The Bush” was echoed by former Australian Army officer Glenn Kolomeitz, who told the Australian radio station that foreign mercenaries in Ukraine “are threatened with jail and all manner of nonsense," if they ask to leave.He also accused Ukrainian commanders of "disregarding the planning and just sending troops in, Ukrainians and Westerners, into these battles without the benefit of these operational plans." According to Kolomeitz, "That's seeing a lot of people being killed to little effect, to little battlefield effect."The Australian radio station quoted both Bush and Kolomeitz as saying that “a lack of confidence in the leadership of some commanders of the Legion is a pervasive problem, with devastating effects.”Both interviews come after Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters earlier this month that Moscow witnesses the maximum activity of foreign private military companies (PMCs) in the Russian special operation zone, who are “involved in crimes committed by Ukrainian neo-Nazis.”The remarks followed Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) saying in a statement that since the beginning of the Russian special military operation, at least 11,675 foreign mercenaries from 84 countries have arrived in Ukraine to fight against Russian forces. Currently, just 2,029 mercenaries remain in the ranks of the Ukrainian army, according to the statement.The MoD noted that Kiev has stepped up its recruitment of mercenaries in the US and Canada, facilitated by the CIA and private military companies controlled by it."The Russian armed forces will continue to destroy foreign mercenaries in the course of the special military operation, regardless of their location on the territory of Ukraine," the MoD underlined.

