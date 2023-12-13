https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/us-judge-halts-trumps-2020-election-case-amid-pending-immunity-appeal-1115563231.html
US Judge Halts Trump's 2020 Election Case Amid Pending Immunity Appeal
A US judge granted former President Donald Trump's request to temporarily pause his 2020 election meddling case pending a decision of the appeals court on his presidential immunity, according to a Wednesday court order.
The appeals court received the case following Chutkan's decision to reject a motion from the Trump camp that claimed the former president was immune from prosecution. At the time, Chutkan argued Trump cannot be shielded from prosecutorial actions over his deeds while in the Oval Office.The development comes as special counsel Jack Smith called on the US Supreme Court on Monday to weigh in on whether the former commander-in-chief is in fact "absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted before the criminal proceedings begin."The Supreme Court subsequently agreed to fast-track the matter and called on Trump to issue a response to Smith's motion by December 20.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US District Judge Tanya Chutkan has granted former President Donald Trump’s request to temporarily pause his 2020 election meddling case pending a decision of the appeals court on his presidential immunity, according to a Wednesday court order.
“The court agrees with both parties that Defendant’s appeal automatically stays any further proceedings that would move this case towards trial or impose additional burdens of litigation on Defendant,” the order stated. “The court hereby STAYS the deadlines and proceedings scheduled by its Pretrial Order, as amended.”
The order clarified though that the deadlines and proceedings in the 2020 election against Trump case are not permanently frozen but are rather “held in abeyance” until the appeals court makes its decision in the immunity case.
Should the appeals court reject Trump’s appeal, the US district court in the case will decide whether to keep the trial date as it is on March 4, or to move it further into the future, according to the order.
Trump's case stems from charges that were filed against in August and allege he orchestrated an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that saw US President Joe Biden come out as the victor.
The former president has pleaded not guilty in the case and has repeatedly blasted the legal case as being politically motivated.
The appeals court received the case following Chutkan's decision to reject a motion from the Trump camp that claimed the former president was immune from prosecution. At the time, Chutkan argued Trump cannot be shielded from prosecutorial actions over his deeds while in the Oval Office.
The development comes as special counsel Jack Smith called
on the US Supreme Court on Monday to weigh in on whether the former commander-in-chief is in fact "absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted before the criminal proceedings begin."
The Supreme Court subsequently agreed to fast-track the matter and called on Trump to issue a response to Smith's motion by December 20.