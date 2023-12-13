https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/zelenskys-magic-failed-us-congress-rejects-throwing-good-money-after-bad-1115553636.html

Zelensky's Magic Failed: US Congress Rejects Throwing Good Money After Bad

Zelensky's Magic Failed: US Congress Rejects Throwing Good Money After Bad

Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington DC has fallen short of convincing US lawmakers to approve $61 billion in funding for Ukraine this year, as per the US press.

2023-12-13T13:20+0000

2023-12-13T13:20+0000

2023-12-13T13:20+0000

us

world

volodymyr zelensky

joe biden

washington dc

ukraine

kiev

republicans

congress

pentagon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100293292_0:34:2588:1489_1920x0_80_0_0_c8130a896fae4102eb6b5a18263827be.jpg

Zelensky's Tuesday meeting with US lawmakers reportedly came in sharp contrast with his December 2022 triumphal visit, when he was welcomed by a standing ovation in the House and was gifted an encased American flag that flew over the US Capitol during his visit.This time, Zelensky got a chillier welcome at a close-door meeting after which House Speaker Mike Johnson told the press: "What the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win and none of the answers that I think the American people are owed." As a result, media outlet Bloomberg did not rule out Ukraine failing to get any more funding this year.Rasmus believes that at the end of the day, Biden will make concessions concerning border reforms demanded by Republicans in order to ram the Ukraine funding bill through Congress. However, the academic expects that the final package would be far less than the $61 billion initially requested by Joe Biden.The next year is going to become a year of "finger pointing" as Ukraine is set to lose big and neither Democrats nor Republicans want to parent this defeat.Per Rasmus, the US government has a lot on its plate at home, and time is ripe for solving burning domestic issues. He drew attention to the fact that the US is "running chronic trillion and a half deficits every year.""Why do we have the big gap?" he said. "Well, because we're throwing $1 trillion a year at the defense establishment. The Pentagon gets like $800 [billion] and then $340 billion more for other things. The war is costing $100 billion, $150 billion. Who knows how much now for Israel and Taiwan?"Presently, the Pentagon has just $4.6 billion in additional authority to provide weapons from its stockpiles to Ukraine, but just $1 billion to replace them, the US media has said, adding that it's not enough to support the Kiev regime's military.Meanwhile, next year’s €50 billion ($54 billion) in Ukraine assistance from Europe is also in limbo amid opposition from Hungary. Europe is also failing to deliver on its earlier commitment to help get 1 million rounds of 155 mm ammo for Ukraine by next spring. As per Reuters, European countries have so far placed orders for just 60,000 artillery shells under the scheme through the bloc's European Defense Agency (EDA). The small volume of orders highlights "bigger struggles" that the EU is facing while trying to deliver on its pledge, according to the media outlet.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/is-zelensky-lying-to-americans-or-is-he-suffering-from-biden-esque-memory-loss-1115550741.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/johnson-after-meeting-with-zelensky-us-lawmakers-need-clear-ukraine-strategy-to-approve-funds-1115543895.html

washington dc

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

volodymyr zelensky, zelensky visit to washington, zelensky's meeting with biden, joe biden, aid for ukraine, $60 billion for ukraine, ukrainian botched counteroffensive, house speaker mike johnson, ukraine doesn't have clear strategy for winning, no oversight over ukraine spending of us taxpayer money