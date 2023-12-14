https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/analyst-points-to-stark-contrast-between-putin-and-biden-on-global-policy-1115575389.html

Analyst Points to 'Stark Contrast' Between Putin and Biden on Global Policy

There is a stark difference between the Russian President and his US counterpart when it comes to global governance, pointed out Dr. Marco Marsili, associate fellow at the Centre for Strategic Research and Analysis.

Outstanding global issues can only be fixed through cooperation, Vladimir Putin underscored during the joint Direct Line Q&A session and annual press conference. However, President Joe Biden assumes that the US is capable of resolving global issues alone, Dr. Marco Marsili, who holds research positions in major civilian and military institutions in Portugal, the UK, and Italy, told Sputnik.“President Putin acknowledged the role of the United States as a global power. He underlined that dialogue is fundamental to get a balance about the main issues. American imperialism is nothing new, it is just the attitude of the US to act as the only superpower. I do not see any changes in the foreign policy of the Biden administration and that's a pity, as President Putin is open to restoring relationships,” Dr. Marsili stated.Putin reiterated on Thursday that Russia was ready to build relations with the United States and considers it important and necessary. However, he acknowledged that currently there are no conditions for an improvement of relations. The Russian leader singled out the “absolutely imperial policy" of the United States, “which is hindering them, not us.”Putin specified that internal changes need to occur in the US, and that Washington should start to respect others before international relations can start improving.Russian President Vladimir Putin’s year-end presser is a traditional event in which the head of state answers questions from Russian citizens and the international press. This time, the event combined a call-in session and the president's annual press conference.

