https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/what-to-expect-from-putins-annual-qa-session-1115455088.html

What to Expect From Putin's Annual Q&A Session

What to Expect From Putin's Annual Q&A Session

What to expect from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Annual Q&A Session and tear end press conference.

2023-12-08T05:00+0000

2023-12-08T05:00+0000

2023-12-08T05:00+0000

russia

russia

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

kremlin

nord stream

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111857692_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_4c56f2bcd465e5b6a2d0c0154292a68e.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference, just as his special television program called "Direct Line With Vladimir Putin," are always events to look forward to. They are noted for scope of geopolitical and domestic issues addressed, lengthy duration, and headline-grabbing spontaneity from Russia's leader. Set to take place on December 14, this time, as once before, both events have been brought together into one format.The tradition of holding live Q&A sessions to field questions from the public was introduced by Putin during his first term as the Russian president in 2001. The combined format was first tested in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Putin had to cancel the live event back then, taking questions from Russians during his end of the year press conference. The last time there was a ‘direct line’ with Putin was on June 30, 2021. In 2022, there was neither a direct line with Vladimir Putin, nor a big press conference at the end of the year.How Are Qs Sent?Questions from citizens for Putin’s "direct line" began to be accepted on December 1. All the ways that one can send a question to Putin are listed on the event's website. These include using a toll-free number, via a free SMS, an Android phone app, through Russian social networks like VKontakte, and Odnoklassniki, and other options. Telephone operators and volunteers are busy receiving calls in the program’s call-center.After the questions have been sent in, a joint editorial group selects those dealing with the most pressing issues. It will then be up to Russia’s leader to pick which ones he will answer. Apparently, no direct live inclusions of random people, as during past Q&A sessions, are planned. All questions will have been sorted through before the live broadcast.Who Will Cover Press Conference/Q&A?Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified earlier that federal and regional mass media, as well as representatives of the foreign press who are accredited in Moscow would be seated in a studio specially set up for the purpose. The question and answer session will likely be broadcast live by Channel One, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, NTV, and Russian radio stations, as on previous occasions.How Long Will Event Last?It’s hardly surprising that Dmitry Peskov couldn’t say exactly how long Putin’s Press Conference and Q&A session might last. When asked by journalists, he pointed out that past experience had shown this “very long and meaningful event of a special nature" could not be limited to a pre-set interval. In 2020, the combined-format event lasted 4 hours and 29 minutes, during which period the Russian president managed to answer 68 questions from both journalists and Russian citizens. Vladimir Putin's final press conference in 2008 is a record-holder, as it became the longest in his eight years as head of state at the time. It lasted well over 4 hours and 40 minutes, with Russia’s Commander-in-Chief answering more than 100 questions. Furthermore, a record number of journalists - 1,364 people - were accredited for that press conference.What to ExpectRussia’s upper house of parliament voted on December 7 to set the date for the country’s next presidential election for March 17, 2024. Accordingly, at the press conference many are expecting Vladimir Putin to make a statement about his intention to run again for a third consecutive term.Most Popular TopicsMost often questions sent in are related to the social sphere: pensions, benefits, healthcare, education, problems of large families, provision of subsidized housing, utility bills... There are also many questions about regional gasification, and the problems linked with it.Russians are also asking about payments to military personnel participating in Russia’s ongoing special operation in Ukraine, and the partial mobilization of military reservists announced by Presidential decree in September 2022, but not formally rescinded.Regarding politics, Russians want to know how Vladimir Putin sees a multipolar world taking shape in the future, or when the Western-sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines will be restored.The direct line and a press conference are expected to have a mobilizing effect on regional administrations. Typically, a great many socio-economic and managerial problems are raised. On this occasion, questions can be expected from Russia’s new regions, such as the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Regional administrations, as a rule, are prompted to spring to action after the Q&A session in an effort to resolve problems.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/putins-press-conference-to-be-combined-with-direct-line-qa-session-this-year---kremlin-1114843108.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210630/western-provocations-ties-with-us--vaccination-highlights-from-putins-annual-qa-session-1083275233.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20111216/170306069.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

russian president vladimir putin, what to expect from putin’s annual q&a session, putin's bid press conference, putin's year end press conference