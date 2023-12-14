International
Biden Aides Concerned Son’s Legal Troubles Could ‘Consume’ President - Reports
People close to US President Joe Biden fear that Hunter Biden’s legal troubles could consume the president ahead of the 2024 election, Politico reported, citing five Biden aides and confidants.
17:58 GMT 14.12.2023
© AP Photo / Visar KryeziuU.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)
© AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - People close to US President Joe Biden fear that Hunter Biden’s legal troubles could consume the president ahead of the 2024 election, Politico reported, citing five Biden aides and confidants.
Hunter Biden faces criminal financial and firearms charges, for which he could end up serving 17 years in prison, the report said on Wednesday.
“He’s so worried about Hunter. And we’re worried it could consume him,” the report quotes one confidant as having said.
Biden worries that his son could backslide into drug addiction, the report said. Biden also asks friends to check in on his son to ensure he has a support system.
Furthermore, Biden pushes back against aides who have brought up his son as a potential electoral liability, according to the report. Many aides now avoid the subject out of fear of provoking Biden.
Biden himself is also under investigation by US House lawmakers, who are conducting an impeachment inquiry into the president. The probe is rooted in allegations of criminal activity by the Biden family, including foreign influence peddling and bribery.
However, Biden denies any involvement in his son’s foreign business activities.
