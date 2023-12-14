https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/report-kamala-harris-pushing-biden-to-show-concern-for-palestinians-amid-gaza-conflict-1115594166.html

Report: Kamala Harris Pushing Biden to Show Concern for Palestinians Amid Gaza Conflict

US Vice President Kamala Harris is pushing behind the scenes to get the Biden administration to show more sympathy for Palestinians, US media reports.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly pushing US President Joe Biden and administration officials to show more sympathy toward Palestinians in Gaza.A US media report, which cites three unnamed Biden administration officials, states Harris has urged the president and others to show more sympathy for the thousands of Palestinian civilians who have been killed by Israel as part of its response to Hamas’ October 7 attack.More than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed since Israel started bombing Gaza, including at least 7,729 children. Another 50,594 Palestinians have been injured, including 8,663 children. An additional 286 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, including at least 65 children.Per Israel's tally, 1,147 Israelis were killed in Hamas’ attack. It also claims about 240 civilians and soldiers were taken hostage during the attack.According to at least one Biden administration official, via US media, the vice president has suggested the US take a stricter approach with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.In recent weeks, the administration has used more forceful language while calling for the protection of civilians in Gaza. Earlier this week, Biden condemned what he called “indiscriminate bombing” by Israel and called on the Netanyahu government to change its tactics, but the Biden administration is nevertheless pushing for Congress to approve $14 billion in aid to the country.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have also given lip service to reducing civilian casualties, cautioning Israel that its tactics could help Hamas in the long run. “The center of gravity is the civilian population and if you drive them into the arms of the enemy, you replace a tactical victory with a strategic defeat,” Austin said early this month.Harris’ press secretary Kristen Allen has denied there was a gap between the vice president and other officials, including Biden.But according to multiple media reports, Harris urged Biden to include a line decrying Islamophobia in his first speech after the October 7 attack. Biden did not mention Islamophobia in his speech.The reported push by Harris may be an attempt to win back some of the Democratic base that the Biden administration has lost, due at least in part to its response in Gaza.According to a poll released weeks after Israel’s bombing of Gaza began, Biden’s job approval among Arab Americans had dropped to just 17%, a 42-point drop from its 2020 number. Additionally, only one-third of Americans overall say they approve of his handling of the conflict, including just 19% of voters under 30.A different poll stated Biden has seen an uptick in Democratic approval of his handling of the situation in recent days, perhaps a reflection of the administration’s more forceful language.After a meeting with leaders of Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, Harris used her most forceful language yet while talking about civilian deaths. “The United States is unequivocal: International humanitarian law must be respected. Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering, and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating. It is truly heartbreaking,” she said.Wa’el Alzayat, the CEO of the Muslim advocacy group Emgage, welcomed Harris’ harder tone. “She’s using stronger language regarding the Israelis needing to not harm civilians," adding that the comments could be aimed at “chipping away at the terrible numbers” with young voters.Warren David, president of media outlet Arab America agreed, saying the words need to be backed with action. “It doesn’t really mean anything, it’s empty, if there’s no action being taken,” he said, adding that “if she’s influencing the president to stop the genocide in Gaza, I welcome that.”Last week, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.Hamas official Osama Hamdan said the blood of Palestinians is on the hands of the Biden administration, saying, “to minimize civilian casualties shows blatant disregard and disrespect for our people’s blood.”On Thursday, Netanyahu thanked the US for its UN veto of the ceasefire resolution and promised to continue the war, “Nothing will stop us. We are going on to the end, until victory, nothing less,” he said.

