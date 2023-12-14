https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/israel-wont-let-any-country-against-western-hegemony-open-gaza-hospital-claims-expert-1115581913.html
Israel Won’t Let Any Country ‘Against Western Hegemony’ Open Gaza Hospital, Claims Expert
Tel Aviv does not want Moscow to get involved in the Gaza conflict by opening a hospital there, under the pretext that it is unsafe, Mehmet Rakipoglu told Sputnik
Tel Aviv does not want Moscow to get involved in the Gaza conflict by opening a hospital there, under the pretext that it is unsafe, Mehmet Rakipoglu, a researcher on international affairs at Dimensions for Strategic Studies, a think tank based in the UK, London, told Sputnik.However, Israeli authorities would be against such a move on the part of any country that openly “stands out against Western hegemony, such as Russia and China,” he clarified.Russia will increase the delivery of medical equipment and medicines to those affected by the Israeli-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip at the request of the Jewish state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his presser. The Russian president stressed the need to ensure the lives of people in the Gaza Strip and urged boosted delivery of humanitarian aid to the conflict-torn enclave. Putin also said that he had discussed the possibility of opening a Russian hospital in the Gaza Strip with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I spoke with the Egyptian president, he is in favor of it, supports it. I talked to Prime Minister Netanyahu, there are consultations between the various security agencies. The Israeli side believes that it is not safe to open a Russian hospital in Gaza," Putin said.As for the differences between the situation in Ukraine and Gaza that President Vladimir Putin pointed out in his year-end presser combined with annual Q&A session, Mehmet Rakipoglu said Israel “has been violating international law in Gaza and also in the West Bank.”Comparing the current situation in Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there is nothing like that in the special military operation zone."What is happening [in the Gaza Strip] is of course a disaster. We have just talked about the situation related to the Ukrainian crisis, but you and everyone present here and around the world can see: look at the special military operation, and what is happening in the Gaza Strip, and feel the difference. There is nothing like this in Ukraine," Putin said on Thursday.
Israel Won’t Let Any Country ‘Against Western Hegemony’ Open Gaza Hospital, Claims Expert
Tel Aviv does not want Moscow to get involved in the Gaza conflict
by opening a hospital there, under the pretext that it is unsafe, Mehmet Rakipoglu
, a researcher on international affairs at Dimensions for Strategic Studies, a think tank based in the UK, London, told Sputnik
.
However, Israeli authorities would be against such a move on the part of any country that openly “stands out against Western hegemony, such as Russia and China,” he clarified.
“It shows that Israel does not have any concern or does not have any respect for civilians. Opening a hospital in Gaza, of course, must be considered as a good move if you are a democratic country and Israel directly perceives that this is a threat to the national security of Israel. So Israel is not a democratic country,” Mehmet Rakipoglu said.
Russia will increase the delivery of medical equipment and medicines to those affected by the Israeli-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip at the request of the Jewish state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his presser
.
"We have an agreement with the Israelis, and they asked us to do this, to boost the number of deliveries of medical equipment and medicines. We will certainly do it," Putin said during a televised press conference.
The Russian president stressed the need to ensure the lives of people in the Gaza Strip and urged boosted delivery of humanitarian aid to the conflict-torn enclave. Putin also said that he had discussed the possibility of opening a Russian hospital
in the Gaza Strip with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"I spoke with the Egyptian president, he is in favor of it, supports it. I talked to Prime Minister Netanyahu, there are consultations between the various security agencies. The Israeli side believes that it is not safe to open a Russian hospital in Gaza," Putin said.
As for the differences between the situation in Ukraine and Gaza that President Vladimir Putin pointed out in his year-end presser combined with annual Q&A session, Mehmet Rakipoglu said Israel “has been violating international law in Gaza and also in the West Bank.”
“The main difference between the situation in Ukraine and Gaza is that Israel does not respect the rights of Palestinians. This is not happening just today. 40 years ago or 30 years ago, you still saw the same scenario. So it's like a pattern. It's like a bunch of examples that have been implemented by Israel in Gaza. So when we compare Gaza and Ukraine, we see that Israel is the main actor that violates international law. Israel will not allow any countries to get involved in Gaza,” Mehmet Rakipoglu added.
Comparing the current situation in Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there is nothing like that in the special military operation zone
.
"What is happening [in the Gaza Strip] is of course a disaster. We have just talked about the situation related to the Ukrainian crisis, but you and everyone present here and around the world can see: look at the special military operation, and what is happening in the Gaza Strip, and feel the difference. There is nothing like this in Ukraine," Putin said on Thursday.