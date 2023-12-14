https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/israel-wont-let-any-country-against-western-hegemony-open-gaza-hospital-claims-expert-1115581913.html

Israel Won’t Let Any Country ‘Against Western Hegemony’ Open Gaza Hospital, Claims Expert

Tel Aviv does not want Moscow to get involved in the Gaza conflict by opening a hospital there, under the pretext that it is unsafe, Mehmet Rakipoglu told Sputnik

Tel Aviv does not want Moscow to get involved in the Gaza conflict by opening a hospital there, under the pretext that it is unsafe, Mehmet Rakipoglu, a researcher on international affairs at Dimensions for Strategic Studies, a think tank based in the UK, London, told Sputnik.However, Israeli authorities would be against such a move on the part of any country that openly “stands out against Western hegemony, such as Russia and China,” he clarified.Russia will increase the delivery of medical equipment and medicines to those affected by the Israeli-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip at the request of the Jewish state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his presser. The Russian president stressed the need to ensure the lives of people in the Gaza Strip and urged boosted delivery of humanitarian aid to the conflict-torn enclave. Putin also said that he had discussed the possibility of opening a Russian hospital in the Gaza Strip with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I spoke with the Egyptian president, he is in favor of it, supports it. I talked to Prime Minister Netanyahu, there are consultations between the various security agencies. The Israeli side believes that it is not safe to open a Russian hospital in Gaza," Putin said.As for the differences between the situation in Ukraine and Gaza that President Vladimir Putin pointed out in his year-end presser combined with annual Q&A session, Mehmet Rakipoglu said Israel “has been violating international law in Gaza and also in the West Bank.”Comparing the current situation in Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there is nothing like that in the special military operation zone."What is happening [in the Gaza Strip] is of course a disaster. We have just talked about the situation related to the Ukrainian crisis, but you and everyone present here and around the world can see: look at the special military operation, and what is happening in the Gaza Strip, and feel the difference. There is nothing like this in Ukraine," Putin said on Thursday.

