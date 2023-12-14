https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/russia-destroys-intercepts-ukrainian-drones-over-moscow-kaluga-regions---mod-1115566919.html
Russia Destroys, Intercepts Ukrainian Drones Over Moscow, Kaluga Regions - MoD
Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed nine Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the Moscow and Kaluga regions, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Kaluga and Moscow regions,” the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
“This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Kaluga and Moscow regions,” the ministry said.
Ukraine has been sending drones
and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.