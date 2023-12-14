https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/russia-ready-to-open-hospital-in-gaza-israel-says-its-yet-unsafe---putin-1115573750.html
Russia Ready to Open Hospital in Gaza, Israel Says It's Yet Unsafe - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia will increase supplies of medical equipment and medicines to victims in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone at Israel's request.
"We also have an agreement with the Israelis, and they have asked us to do this, that we will increase the number of deliveries of medical equipment and medicines. We will definitely do this," Putin said during the joint "Direct Line" Q&A session and annual press conference.Putin added that the Emirati side had set up a field hospital in Gaza near the Rafah crossing. The Russian president stressed the need to ensure the lives of people in the Gaza Strip and urged a massive delivery of humanitarian aid to the conflict-torn enclave.He added that this would require the consent of Egypt and Israel. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,500 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.
Russia Ready to Open Hospital in Gaza, Israel Says It's Yet Unsafe - Putin
10:23 GMT 14.12.2023 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 14.12.2023)
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia will increase supplies of medical equipment and medicines to victims in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone at Israel's request.
"We also have an agreement with the Israelis, and they have asked us to do this, that we will increase the number of deliveries of medical equipment and medicines. We will definitely do this," Putin said during the joint "Direct Line" Q&A session and annual press conference.
Putin added that the Emirati side had set up a field hospital in Gaza near the Rafah crossing.
"We talked about the possibility of Russia opening its own hospital there, at the stadium," the Russian president said.
The Russian president stressed the need to ensure the lives of people in the Gaza Strip and urged a massive delivery of humanitarian aid to the conflict-torn enclave.
He added that this would require the consent of Egypt and Israel.
"I spoke with the Egyptian president, he is in favor of it, supports it. I talked to Prime Minister Netanyahu, there are consultations between the various security agencies. The Israeli side believes that it is not safe to open a Russian hospital in Gaza," Putin said.
On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip
and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,500 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.