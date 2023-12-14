https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/russias-first-maritime-drone-to-be-tested-in-special-op-zone-1115567815.html
Russia's First Maritime Drone to Be Tested in Special Op Zone
Russia's First Maritime Drone to Be Tested in Special Op Zone
The first Russian crewless boat (maritime surface drone) for the Defense Ministry has been built and will be sent for testing in the special operations zone, Mikhail Danilenko, the CEO of the KMZ military-industrial holding company, told Sputnik.
2023-12-14T04:53+0000
2023-12-14T04:53+0000
2023-12-14T04:53+0000
military
russia
defense ministry
russian defense ministry
drone
uav
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115567229_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_0626a4af866fa03eeb2d9222460c354b.jpg
The first Russian crewless boat (maritime surface drone) for the Defense Ministry has been built and will be sent for testing in the special operation zone, Mikhail Danilenko, the CEO of the KMZ military-industrial holding company, told Sputnik.The name of the first boat is "Oduvanchik" ("Dandelion").Danilenko confirmed that by the end of this year, 10 such boats will have been built and tested. "This will be the first pilot batch," the KMZ chief said.KMZ Holding specializes in the fulfillment of state defense orders, in particular, the production of boats for Russian security forces, marine drones, and repair of armored vehicles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/watch-russian-lancet-drones-incinerate-ukrainian-weaponry-around-donetsk-1115550498.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115567229_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_c5c92edd8d190d5859e2f81653a57e17.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
maritime drone, special op zone, military-industrial holding
maritime drone, special op zone, military-industrial holding
Russia's First Maritime Drone to Be Tested in Special Op Zone
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have been using various types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The first Russian crewless boat (maritime surface drone) for the Defense Ministry has been built and will be sent for testing in the special operation zone
, Mikhail Danilenko, the CEO of the KMZ military-industrial holding company, told Sputnik
.
"The first unmanned boat has been built in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry. It will be sent to the special military operation zone for testing," he said.
The name of the first boat is "Oduvanchik" ("Dandelion").
Danilenko confirmed that by the end of this year, 10 such boats will have been built and tested. "This will be the first pilot batch," the KMZ chief said.
Earlier, he said that the first Russian unmanned boats would have a speed of up to 80 kilometers per hour, with a range of 200 kilometers. TNT, special cargoes, escort and reconnaissance equipment can be used as a payload weighing up to 600 kilograms. The boat can be used as a platform for aerial drones and as an anti-drone platform.
KMZ Holding specializes in the fulfillment of state defense orders, in particular, the production of boats for Russian security forces, marine drones, and repair of armored vehicles.