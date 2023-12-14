https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/russias-first-maritime-drone-to-be-tested-in-special-op-zone-1115567815.html

Russia's First Maritime Drone to Be Tested in Special Op Zone

Russia's First Maritime Drone to Be Tested in Special Op Zone

The first Russian crewless boat (maritime surface drone) for the Defense Ministry has been built and will be sent for testing in the special operations zone, Mikhail Danilenko, the CEO of the KMZ military-industrial holding company, told Sputnik.

2023-12-14T04:53+0000

2023-12-14T04:53+0000

2023-12-14T04:53+0000

military

russia

defense ministry

russian defense ministry

drone

uav

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115567229_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_0626a4af866fa03eeb2d9222460c354b.jpg

The first Russian crewless boat (maritime surface drone) for the Defense Ministry has been built and will be sent for testing in the special operation zone, Mikhail Danilenko, the CEO of the KMZ military-industrial holding company, told Sputnik.The name of the first boat is "Oduvanchik" ("Dandelion").Danilenko confirmed that by the end of this year, 10 such boats will have been built and tested. "This will be the first pilot batch," the KMZ chief said.KMZ Holding specializes in the fulfillment of state defense orders, in particular, the production of boats for Russian security forces, marine drones, and repair of armored vehicles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/watch-russian-lancet-drones-incinerate-ukrainian-weaponry-around-donetsk-1115550498.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maritime drone, special op zone, military-industrial holding