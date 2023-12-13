International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Lancet Drones Incinerate Ukrainian Weaponry Around Donetsk
Watch Russian Lancet Drones Incinerate Ukrainian Weaponry Around Donetsk
Russian paratroopers from Battlegroup Yug employed advanced Lancet loitering munitions to destroy two Ukrainian tanks and a self-propelled gun in the Kleshcheyevka area (Donetsk People's Republic).
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showcasing drone crews among Russian paratroopers carrying out surgical strikes on Ukrainian weaponry near Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Following their initial targeting, the paratroopers systematically crush these weapons with utmost precision.A separate guard formation part of Russia’s Airborne Troops dismantled two tanks and a disguised self-propelled artillery gun with Lancet loitering munitions. Once the combat mission was over, the crew promptly withdrew from the area and safely returned to their position.Reconnaissance drones are being actively used in the special op zone. They are indispensable in identifying and eliminating camouflaged Ukrainian weaponry. The MoD has highlighted that Russian airborne units have finished off various types of Ukrainian military equipment in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
Russian Lancets destroyed two tanks and a self-propelled gun of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian paratroopers with Lancets destroyed two tanks and a self-propelled gun of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kleshcheyevka area (Donetsk People's Republic), the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Watch Russian Lancet Drones Incinerate Ukrainian Weaponry Around Donetsk

09:24 GMT 13.12.2023
Russian paratroopers from Battlegroup Yug employed advanced Lancet loitering munitions to destroy two Ukrainian tanks and a self-propelled gun in the Kleshcheyevka area (Donetsk People's Republic).
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showcasing drone crews among Russian paratroopers carrying out surgical strikes on Ukrainian weaponry near Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Following their initial targeting, the paratroopers systematically crush these weapons with utmost precision.
A separate guard formation part of Russia’s Airborne Troops dismantled two tanks and a disguised self-propelled artillery gun with Lancet loitering munitions. Once the combat mission was over, the crew promptly withdrew from the area and safely returned to their position.
Military
Quantity Has Quality All Its Own: How Russia's Budget Drones Can Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Lines
6 December, 13:27 GMT
Reconnaissance drones are being actively used in the special op zone. They are indispensable in identifying and eliminating camouflaged Ukrainian weaponry. The MoD has highlighted that Russian airborne units have finished off various types of Ukrainian military equipment in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
