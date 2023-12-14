International
South Dakota Senator Claims US Needs Over 100 B-21 Bombers to Deter Russia, China
South Dakota Senator Claims US Needs Over 100 B-21 Bombers to Deter Russia, China
South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds said Thursday that the United States will eventually need more than 100 next-generation B-21 stealth bombers in order to deter both Russia and China.
"Today, we're talking about purchasing 100 of them; that's a down payment only. There is no way that we can look at challenging or at least being able to deter both Russia and China unless we substantially increase the number of B-21s that we’re looking at purchasing," Rounds said at a Hudson Institute talk. He noted that the B-21 can be refueled, plus the bombers can loiter in the area, and carry conventional and nuclear weapons while having long-range capabilities – key features for the US to fight either "near-peer" rival in the Pacific theater. Russia and China currently do not have defensive capabilities against the B-21, the senator adde. Rounds added that the US wanted peace, but to achieve it, it needed the B-21 as a "hammer" for deterrence.
16:46 GMT 14.12.2023
A B-2 stealth bomber taxis at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Mo.
© AP Photo / Cliff Schiappa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds said Thursday that the United States will eventually need more than 100 next-generation B-21 stealth bombers in order to deter both Russia and China.
"Today, we're talking about purchasing 100 of them; that's a down payment only. There is no way that we can look at challenging or at least being able to deter both Russia and China unless we substantially increase the number of B-21s that we’re looking at purchasing," Rounds said at a Hudson Institute talk.
He noted that the B-21 can be refueled, plus the bombers can loiter in the area, and carry conventional and nuclear weapons while having long-range capabilities – key features for the US to fight either "near-peer" rival in the Pacific theater. Russia and China currently do not have defensive capabilities against the B-21, the senator adde.
Rounds added that the US wanted peace, but to achieve it, it needed the B-21 as a "hammer" for deterrence.
