https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/ukraine-loses-up-to-220-soldiers-in-kupyansk-and-krasnolimanskoye-directions-in-past-24-hours-1115569225.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 220 Soldiers in Kupyansk and Krasnolimanskoye Directions in Past 24 Hours

Ukraine Loses Up to 220 Soldiers in Kupyansk and Krasnolimanskoye Directions in Past 24 Hours

Ukrainian forces have lost about 220 servicemen in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2023-12-14T06:13+0000

2023-12-14T06:13+0000

2023-12-14T06:13+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukraine

ukrainian armed forces

donetsk

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115189271_0:283:3137:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c1f8fba678ca522da92c9527a5140bc.jpg

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by assault groups of the 60th and 115th mechanized and 57th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Sinkovka in the Kharkov region were repelled by coordinated actions of units of the Zapad battlegroup, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems.Ukraine has lost up to 265 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday."The total enemy losses in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to up to 265 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles and three vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/ukraine-loses-up-to-250-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-24-hours-1115553044.html

ukraine

donetsk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, krasny liman