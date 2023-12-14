https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/ukraine-loses-up-to-220-soldiers-in-kupyansk-and-krasnolimanskoye-directions-in-past-24-hours-1115569225.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 220 Soldiers in Kupyansk and Krasnolimanskoye Directions in Past 24 Hours
Ukrainian forces have lost about 220 servicemen in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by assault groups of the 60th and 115th mechanized and 57th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Sinkovka in the Kharkov region were repelled by coordinated actions of units of the Zapad battlegroup, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems.Ukraine has lost up to 265 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday."The total enemy losses in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to up to 265 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles and three vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by assault groups of the 60th and 115th mechanized and 57th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Sinkovka in the Kharkov region were repelled by coordinated actions of units of the Zapad battlegroup, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 45 servicemen, one tank and two armored combat vehicles," the ministry said.
Ukraine has lost
up to 265 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The total enemy losses in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to up to 265 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles and three vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.