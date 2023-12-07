https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/russian-su-34-fighter-bomber-annihilates-ukrainian-troops-on-kupyansk-front-1115454024.html

Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Annihilates Ukrainian Troops on Kupyansk Front

In a recent operation on the Kupyansk axis, the crew of the Su-34 fighter-bomber successfully eliminated a concentration of enemy ground troops.

Russian frontline aviation continues to pose a formidable threat to Ukrainian forces. Regardless of flying conditions and weather, Russian pilots persistently carry out their assigned combat missions.On the Kupyansk front, the crew of the Su-34 strike jet decimated a concentration of enemy troops without entering the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense zone. Using fragmentation bombs equipped with a universal gliding and guidance module, the pilots effectively targeted enemy positions.The concentration of the Ukrainian forces were successfully neutralized.The Su-34 is a '4++'-generation strike aircraft. Its capabilities enable it to carry out the main combat tasks independently without the need for fighter cover. Its high combat qualities allow it to perform air combat maneuvers on equal terms in a dogfight with any existing enemy fighter, making it a versatile asset in modern air operations.

ukraine

russia

