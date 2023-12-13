https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/ukraine-loses-up-to-250-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-24-hours-1115553044.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 250 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours

Ukraine has lost up to 250 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled eight Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk direction, four attacks in the Donetsk direction and another one in the Krasny Liman direction. The statement comes amid MoD reports on a number of Russia's successful combat missions in the region.

