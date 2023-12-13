International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 250 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours
Ukraine Loses Up to 250 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours
Ukraine has lost up to 250 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled eight Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk direction, four attacks in the Donetsk direction and another one in the Krasny Liman direction. The statement comes amid MoD reports on a number of Russia's successful combat missions in the region.
Ukraine Loses Up to 250 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours

11:54 GMT 13.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 250 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled eight Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk direction, four attacks in the Donetsk direction and another one in the Krasny Liman direction.

"The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to up to 250 military personnel, two tanks, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, three armored combat vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, a D-20 gun and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian servicemen taking part in Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 1,560 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week- MoD
8 December, 13:02 GMT
The statement comes amid MoD reports on a number of Russia's successful combat missions in the region.
