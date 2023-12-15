International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/union-state-of-russia-belarus-to-approve-new-3-year-integration-package-in-2024---lavrov-1115601420.html
Union State of Russia, Belarus to Approve New 3-Year Integration Package in 2024 - Lavrov
Union State of Russia, Belarus to Approve New 3-Year Integration Package in 2024 - Lavrov
The Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus is expected to approve a new three-year integration package next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
2023-12-15T10:13+0000
2023-12-15T10:13+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
belarus
union state
moscow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114764234_0:0:2997:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_5fcc675ee1413790c81e28c26239bccd.jpg
"On November 29, a meeting of the Union State Council of Ministers was held in Moscow. There, the heads of government approved a new package of integration measures for the next three-year period 2024-2026, and we expect that in the beginning of next year this package will be approved by the Supreme State Council of the Union State," Lavrov said at a joint meeting of the boards of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries. During the ministerial meeting of the Union State on November 29, the two countries' officials discussed economic cooperation and prospects of bilateral trade. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting that Moscow and Minsk would continue to remove trade barriers and focus on supporting small and medium-sized businesses, with trade likely to exceed record numbers in 2023. Russia is the leading trade partner of Belarus. In 2022, trade between the countries increased by 13% year-on-year, to 3.05 trillion rubles ($34 billion). Trade between the countries totaled 3.25 trillion rubles in the first three quarters of 2023, Mishustin said in late November. Founded in 1997, the Union State was originally intended to be a confederation, but is now a supranational union of Belarus and Russia aimed at deepening their economic and defense ties.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/belarusian-russian-military-units-ready-to-defend-union-state-at-any-time-minsk-says-1109199103.html
russia
belarus
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114764234_22:0:2751:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ed95514b4a5a1e9ac3304da7ff18e3cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
supreme council of the union state of russia and belarus, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
supreme council of the union state of russia and belarus, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov

Union State of Russia, Belarus to Approve New 3-Year Integration Package in 2024 - Lavrov

10:13 GMT 15.12.2023
© Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2023
© Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus is expected to approve a new three-year integration package next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"On November 29, a meeting of the Union State Council of Ministers was held in Moscow. There, the heads of government approved a new package of integration measures for the next three-year period 2024-2026, and we expect that in the beginning of next year this package will be approved by the Supreme State Council of the Union State," Lavrov said at a joint meeting of the boards of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries.
During the ministerial meeting of the Union State on November 29, the two countries' officials discussed economic cooperation and prospects of bilateral trade. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting that Moscow and Minsk would continue to remove trade barriers and focus on supporting small and medium-sized businesses, with trade likely to exceed record numbers in 2023.
Mi-24 military helicopter takes part in the joint military drills between Belarus and Russia at the training ground in Belarus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
World
Belarusian, Russian Military Units Ready to Defend Union State at Any Time, Minsk Says
6 April, 11:51 GMT
Russia is the leading trade partner of Belarus. In 2022, trade between the countries increased by 13% year-on-year, to 3.05 trillion rubles ($34 billion). Trade between the countries totaled 3.25 trillion rubles in the first three quarters of 2023, Mishustin said in late November.
Founded in 1997, the Union State was originally intended to be a confederation, but is now a supranational union of Belarus and Russia aimed at deepening their economic and defense ties.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала