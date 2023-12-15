https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/union-state-of-russia-belarus-to-approve-new-3-year-integration-package-in-2024---lavrov-1115601420.html

Union State of Russia, Belarus to Approve New 3-Year Integration Package in 2024 - Lavrov

Union State of Russia, Belarus to Approve New 3-Year Integration Package in 2024 - Lavrov

The Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus is expected to approve a new three-year integration package next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"On November 29, a meeting of the Union State Council of Ministers was held in Moscow. There, the heads of government approved a new package of integration measures for the next three-year period 2024-2026, and we expect that in the beginning of next year this package will be approved by the Supreme State Council of the Union State," Lavrov said at a joint meeting of the boards of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries. During the ministerial meeting of the Union State on November 29, the two countries' officials discussed economic cooperation and prospects of bilateral trade. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting that Moscow and Minsk would continue to remove trade barriers and focus on supporting small and medium-sized businesses, with trade likely to exceed record numbers in 2023. Russia is the leading trade partner of Belarus. In 2022, trade between the countries increased by 13% year-on-year, to 3.05 trillion rubles ($34 billion). Trade between the countries totaled 3.25 trillion rubles in the first three quarters of 2023, Mishustin said in late November. Founded in 1997, the Union State was originally intended to be a confederation, but is now a supranational union of Belarus and Russia aimed at deepening their economic and defense ties.

