Russia to Further Increase Energy Supplies to China, Attract Investments to Russia - Novak

Russia plans to further increase energy supplies to China and attract Chinese investments and technological innovations to the Russian energy complex, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"We are committed to the closest partnership with the Chinese side in the energy sector in all areas of cooperation. We are talking about further increasing the supply of Russian energy resources to the Chinese market, as well as attracting Chinese investments and advanced technological solutions to the fuel and energy complex of the Russian Federation," Novak said at the 20th meeting of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on energy cooperation in Beijing.Trade turnover between Russia and China for 2023 has already exceeded 200 billion dollars, a third of these volumes came from energy resources, said Alexander Novak.

