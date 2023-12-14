https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/russias-gazprom-says-discussed-2024-cooperation-plans-with-chinas-cnpc--1115589385.html

Russia's Gazprom Says Discussed 2024 Cooperation Plans With China's CNPC

Russia's Gazprom Says Discussed 2024 Cooperation Plans With China's CNPC

On Thursday Russian gas giant Gazprom said that it had discussed the upcoming 2024 cooperation plans with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), including potential gas supplies from Russia through Mongolia.

A meeting of the Joint Coordination Council took place earlier in the day in Beijing under the chairmanship of Gazprom Deputy Chairman Vitaly Markelov and CNPC Vice President Huang Yongzhang, Gazprom said. The participants summed up the results of joint activities in 2023 and discussed plans for cooperation in key areas for the next year, the company added. "It was noted that Russian gas supplies via the eastern route — the Power of Siberia pipeline — are proceeding steadily. The companies are preparing for the increase in supplies planned for 2024," the statement also read. Moreover, another significant increase in gas supplies took place in mid-November in accordance with additional agreements signed earlier, the company said. Design work is underway for the Far Eastern route, including the cross-border pipeline section across the Ussuri River in the area of ​​the Russian city of Dalnerechensk and the Chinese city of Hulin, the statement added. The parties discussed a promising project for gas supplies from Russia to China via Mongolia. The sides are also engaged in discussions on scientific and technological cooperation and staff training. There has been relevant document signed on quality standards for flexible welded steel pump-compressor pipes, Gazprom noted.

