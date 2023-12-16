https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/russian-deputy-fm-egyptian-jordanian-envoys-discuss-palestine-israel-conflict-1115631215.html
Russian Deputy FM, Egyptian, Jordanian Envoys Discuss Palestine-Israel Conflict
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed with Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Nazih el Nagari and Jordanian Ambassador to Russia Khaled Shawabkeh the Palestine-Israel conflict and the issue of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday.
"During the conversation, the sides discussed the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and focused on the necessity to continue consolidated efforts in the interests of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the provision of humanitarian assistance to its population, as well as the situation in the West Bank," the foreign ministry reported. The meeting's agenda also included the issues of strengthening Russian-Arab coordination on key topics of international and regional agenda, including within the framework of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, the statement read. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,700 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.
20:10 GMT 16.12.2023 (Updated: 20:36 GMT 16.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed with Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Nazih el Nagari and Jordanian Ambassador to Russia Khaled Shawabkeh the Palestine-Israel conflict and the issue of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday.
"During the conversation, the sides discussed the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone
and focused on the necessity to continue consolidated efforts in the interests of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
and the provision of humanitarian assistance to its population, as well as the situation in the West Bank," the foreign ministry reported.
The meeting's agenda also included the issues of strengthening Russian-Arab coordination on key topics of international and regional agenda, including within the framework of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, the statement read.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel
from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave
with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,700 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.