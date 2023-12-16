International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/russian-deputy-fm-egyptian-jordanian-envoys-discuss-palestine-israel-conflict-1115631215.html
Russian Deputy FM, Egyptian, Jordanian Envoys Discuss Palestine-Israel Conflict
Russian Deputy FM, Egyptian, Jordanian Envoys Discuss Palestine-Israel Conflict
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed with Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Nazih el Nagari and Jordanian Ambassador to Russia Khaled Shawabkeh the Palestine-Israel conflict and the issue of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday.
2023-12-16T20:10+0000
2023-12-16T20:36+0000
world
palestine
palestine-israel conflict
mikhail bogdanov
russia
israel
gaza strip
russian foreign ministry
russian-arab cooperation forum
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105856/98/1058569878_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2bbfc25bb328a5a401d94feeda57a0ff.jpg
"During the conversation, the sides discussed the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and focused on the necessity to continue consolidated efforts in the interests of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the provision of humanitarian assistance to its population, as well as the situation in the West Bank," the foreign ministry reported. The meeting's agenda also included the issues of strengthening Russian-Arab coordination on key topics of international and regional agenda, including within the framework of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, the statement read. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,700 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/post-war-gaza-may-be-overseen-by-ex-palestinian-authority-security-forces---us-official-1115595310.html
palestine
russia
israel
gaza strip
jordan
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105856/98/1058569878_40:0:2771:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8e9a2e16ce702587d09c4ad764d50ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-jordan relations, russia-egypt relations, conflict mediation, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
russia-jordan relations, russia-egypt relations, conflict mediation, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths

Russian Deputy FM, Egyptian, Jordanian Envoys Discuss Palestine-Israel Conflict

20:10 GMT 16.12.2023 (Updated: 20:36 GMT 16.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya / Go to the mediabankThe Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation building in Moscow
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation building in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed with Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Nazih el Nagari and Jordanian Ambassador to Russia Khaled Shawabkeh the Palestine-Israel conflict and the issue of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday.
"During the conversation, the sides discussed the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and focused on the necessity to continue consolidated efforts in the interests of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the provision of humanitarian assistance to its population, as well as the situation in the West Bank," the foreign ministry reported.
The meeting's agenda also included the issues of strengthening Russian-Arab coordination on key topics of international and regional agenda, including within the framework of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, the statement read.
Smoke rises during an Israeli military bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip on November 15, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2023
World
Post-War Gaza May Be Overseen by Ex-Palestinian Authority Security Forces - US Official
14 December, 23:32 GMT
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,700 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала