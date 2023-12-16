International
Trump Quotes Putin to Prove US Democracy in Danger
Trump Quotes Putin to Prove US Democracy in Danger
Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump quoted Russian leader Vladimir Putin to prove that democracy in the States is in danger.
Trump addressed his supporters during a campaign rally at the University of New Hampshire's Whittemore Center Arena in Durham on December 16. The presidential hopeful emphasized that even the Russian president believes that Trump is being politically persecuted.Putin commented on Trump's prosecution at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2023, stating that the accusations against the ex-President regarding his alleged “ties” with Moscow are “complete nonsense.”The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. In a number of polls, Trump, who dominates the Republican primary race, maintains a narrow lead over incumbent US President Joe Biden.Trump was indicted by a grand jury in August on four charges connected to the January riot at the US Capitol. The former US president has pleaded not guilty.Trump's trial is set to begin on March 4, 2024.
Trump Quotes Putin to Prove US Democracy in Danger

22:39 GMT 16.12.2023 (Updated: 22:46 GMT 16.12.2023)
© AFP 2023 / JOSEPH PREZIOSO Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the University of New Hampshire's Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire, on December 16, 2023
Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the University of New Hampshire's Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire, on December 16, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / JOSEPH PREZIOSO
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump quoted Russian leader Vladimir Putin to prove that democracy in the States is in danger.
Trump addressed his supporters during a campaign rally at the University of New Hampshire's Whittemore Center Arena in Durham on December 16. The presidential hopeful emphasized that even the Russian president believes that Trump is being politically persecuted.

“Even Vladimir Putin – has anybody heard of Vladimir Putin of Russia? – says that Biden's, and this is a quote, ‘Politically-motivated persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy.' So, you know, we've talked about democracy, but the whole world is watching the persecution of a political opponent that's kicking his ass. It's an amazing thing. And they're all laughing at us," Trump stressed.

Putin commented on Trump's prosecution at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2023, stating that the accusations against the ex-President regarding his alleged “ties” with Moscow are “complete nonsense.”

“As for the prosecution of Trump... for us, what is happening in today’s conditions, in my opinion, is good, because it shows how rotten the American political system is… All that's happening with Trump is political persecution of a political rival,” Putin said.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. In a number of polls, Trump, who dominates the Republican primary race, maintains a narrow lead over incumbent US President Joe Biden.
Trump was indicted by a grand jury in August on four charges connected to the January riot at the US Capitol. The former US president has pleaded not guilty.
Trump's trial is set to begin on March 4, 2024.
