Trump Quotes Putin to Prove US Democracy in Danger

Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump quoted Russian leader Vladimir Putin to prove that democracy in the States is in danger.

2023-12-16T22:39+0000

2023-12-16T22:39+0000

2023-12-16T22:46+0000

Trump addressed his supporters during a campaign rally at the University of New Hampshire's Whittemore Center Arena in Durham on December 16. The presidential hopeful emphasized that even the Russian president believes that Trump is being politically persecuted.Putin commented on Trump's prosecution at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2023, stating that the accusations against the ex-President regarding his alleged “ties” with Moscow are “complete nonsense.”The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. In a number of polls, Trump, who dominates the Republican primary race, maintains a narrow lead over incumbent US President Joe Biden.Trump was indicted by a grand jury in August on four charges connected to the January riot at the US Capitol. The former US president has pleaded not guilty.Trump's trial is set to begin on March 4, 2024.

