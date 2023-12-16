https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/ukraines-accession-to-eu-could-greatly-harm-blocs-agriculture--polish-deputy-minister-1115620296.html

Ukraine's Accession to EU Could Greatly Harm Bloc's Agriculture – Polish Deputy Minister

Ukraine's accession to the European Union could undermine food security in the bloc, putting European farmers out of business, Polish Deputy Agriculture Minister Michal Kolodziejczak said on Saturday.

On Thursday, the European Council decided to open EU accession negotiations with Ukraine. Ukraine's accession to the EU will harm the interests of Polish farmers, as they will be dominated by large Ukrainian agriculture companies, the Polish official continued. He said the entire Ukrainian agriculture was monopolized by about 95 holdings controlling anything from land to railroad. Polish-Ukrainian relations have deteriorated significantly this year due to the influx of Ukrainian grain to the European Union. Poland, alongside Slovakia and Hungary, unilaterally extended a ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports after EU-imposed curbs lapsed on September 15. In response, Ukraine filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization. Polish farmers have been protesting for weeks by blocking entry roads to the trucks carrying Ukrainian foods. Ukraine applied for EU membership on February 28, 2022, shortly after Russia launched its special military operation. On June 23, 2022, Ukraine and Moldova were granted candidate status. The European Commission recommended in November 2023 that the EU open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

