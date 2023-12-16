International
Ukrainian Defense Ministry Posts Pic of Soldier With Nazi Eagle Patch
Ukrainian Defense Ministry Posts Pic of Soldier With Nazi Eagle Patch
Kiev got its PR message all wrong with its new post on X (formerly Twitter) and was slammed by netizens who spotted yet another Hitler-era symbol on a Ukrainian serviceman.
A Ukrainian Defense Ministry photo on its official X account showed a man in combat gear against the background of a destroyed building. In apparent reference to the Russian military, the caption read: “they can destroy our buildings, but they can't break our spirit!”But eagle-eyed twitter users looked closely and spied further proof of what the Kiev regime has been brazenly denying — its deep-rooted love affair with the Third Reich.“Nazi Eagle and swastika visible,” commented one netizen after another, after spotting the Nazi insignia of an eagle atop a swastika hidden in plain sight in the center of the man’s chest.The comments thread gathered steam, with users saying that they could see the “Nazi symbol,” and that Ukraine was “validating” Russia’s special military operation.“Denazification coming your way”, wrote some riled up by the 'in-your-face' post.Many wondered why the official account of the Ministry was even posting such pics and what they hoped to gain by it. Others criticized the pic as "not good for their PR".One user asked if the Kiev regime could find “even one single soldier WITHOUT a swastika,” or whether neo-Nazis were all they had left.The eagle carrying a Swastika in its talons is one of the most well-known Nazi symbols. The ‘Parteiadler’ of the National Socialist German Workers' Party (NSDAP), with its head turned to its left — facing eastward — later became the right-facing ‘Reichsadler’, the national emblem of Hitler's Third Reich.Russia has repeatedly ridiculed President Vladimir Zelensky’s claim that he does not support neo-Nazis and that there are no members of the notorious Azov* Battalion in the Ukrainian military’s ranks. Ukrainian authorities have turned a blind eye to blatant manifestations of neo-Nazism from the start of the conflict, from marches by neo-Nazi battalions bearing the insignia of Hitler divisions to training of militants at camps under Western supervision.*The Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.
Ukrainian Defense Ministry Posts Pic of Soldier With Nazi Eagle Patch

16:05 GMT 16.12.2023
Marchers celebrating the 112th anniversary of the birth of Nazi outlaw Stepan Bandera in Kiev. Ukrainian neo-Nazis modelled their torchlight marches after the ones that took place in Hitler's Germany and attended them with their families.
Marchers celebrating the 112th anniversary of the birth of Nazi outlaw Stepan Bandera in Kiev. Ukrainian neo-Nazis modelled their torchlight marches after the ones that took place in Hitler's Germany and attended them with their families. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Kiev got its PR message all wrong with its new post on X (formerly Twitter) — and was thoroughly flamed by netizens who spotted yet another Hitler-era symbol on a Ukrainian serviceman.
A Ukrainian Defense Ministry photo on its official X account showed a man in combat gear against the background of a destroyed building.
In apparent reference to the Russian military, the caption read: “they can destroy our buildings, but they can't break our spirit!”
But eagle-eyed twitter users looked closely and spied further proof of what the Kiev regime has been brazenly denying — its deep-rooted love affair with the Third Reich.
Nazi Eagle and swastika visible,” commented one netizen after another, after spotting the Nazi insignia of an eagle atop a swastika hidden in plain sight in the center of the man’s chest.
The comments thread gathered steam, with users saying that they could see the “Nazi symbol,” and that Ukraine was “validatingRussia’s special military operation.
Denazification coming your way”, wrote some riled up by the 'in-your-face' post.
Many wondered why the official account of the Ministry was even posting such pics and what they hoped to gain by it. Others criticized the pic as "not good for their PR".
One user asked if the Kiev regime could find “even one single soldier WITHOUT a swastika,” or whether neo-Nazis were all they had left.
The eagle carrying a Swastika in its talons is one of the most well-known Nazi symbols. The ‘Parteiadler’ of the National Socialist German Workers' Party (NSDAP), with its head turned to its left — facing eastward — later became the right-facing ‘Reichsadler’, the national emblem of Hitler's Third Reich.
Russia has repeatedly ridiculed President Vladimir Zelensky’s claim that he does not support neo-Nazis and that there are no members of the notorious Azov* Battalion in the Ukrainian military’s ranks. Ukrainian authorities have turned a blind eye to blatant manifestations of neo-Nazism from the start of the conflict, from marches by neo-Nazi battalions bearing the insignia of Hitler divisions to training of militants at camps under Western supervision.
Russia
Belligerent Rhetoric & SS-Style Regalia: Who Are Right Sector and Neo-Nazi Azov?
28 February 2022, 15:12 GMT
*The Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.
