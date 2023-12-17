https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/german-defense-minister-says-europe-has-5-8-years-to-restore-its-defense-capability-1115633625.html
Europe Needs 5-8 Years to Compensate Kiev for Missing Assistance From US - German Defense Minister
Europe Needs 5-8 Years to Compensate Kiev for Missing Assistance From US - German Defense Minister
Europe is preparing for the fact that it will have to compensate Kiev for the missing assistance from the United States, and under this scenario, it has five to eight years to restore its defense capability, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday.
2023-12-17T01:50+0000
2023-12-17T01:50+0000
2023-12-17T01:53+0000
military
europe
european union (eu)
boris pistorius
ukraine
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
military aid
foreign military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/12/1109628521_120:0:1052:524_1920x0_80_0_0_ed7dc6b14680617eb4f8fe63effbc132.jpg
"For example, the defense industry will take time to ramp up. Right now we have about five to eight years to catch up in the military, industry and society," Pistorius told Welt, adding that in the next ten years, the US will show more interest in the Pacific region rather than in Europe, and therefore Europeans themselves need to become more involved in ensuring security in the region. When asked whether Europe is preparing for the "worst-case scenario", in which it is the Europeans who will have to compensate Kiev for the assistance that may no longer come from the US, the minister said that the EU is discussing such a case. The EU has been trying to reach an agreement on 20 billion euros in military support for Ukraine and intends to include another 50 billion euros in the EU budget to provide macro-financial assistance to Kiev over the next four years. However, the plans have faced opposition from some member states, mainly from Hungary.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/week-of-disappointment-western-media-admits-ukraine-and-zelensky-losing-ground-1115617993.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/12/1109628521_236:0:935:524_1920x0_80_0_0_48caabe756b28f929ff71e10616e4a4e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
no eu for ukraine, ukraine's eu membership bid, european economy, ukraine fatigue, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, eu money, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, financial support, european aid, european support, europe for ukraine, eu aid to ukraine, eu funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine
no eu for ukraine, ukraine's eu membership bid, european economy, ukraine fatigue, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, eu money, weapons for ukraine, financial aid, financial support, european aid, european support, europe for ukraine, eu aid to ukraine, eu funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine
Europe Needs 5-8 Years to Compensate Kiev for Missing Assistance From US - German Defense Minister
01:50 GMT 17.12.2023 (Updated: 01:53 GMT 17.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe is preparing for the fact that it will have to compensate Kiev for the missing assistance from the United States, and under this scenario, it has five to eight years to restore its defense capability, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday.