https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/how-strategic-rocket-forces-saved-russia-from-being-erased-from-world-map-1115648163.html

How Strategic Rocket Forces Saved Russia From Being Erased From World Map

How Strategic Rocket Forces Saved Russia From Being Erased From World Map

Sunday is Strategic Rocket Forces Day, the professional holiday of the branch of the military in charge of Russia’s ground-based intercontinental ballistic missiles. A lot has changed since their creation over 60 years ago, but the Strategic Rocket Forces’ mission remains the same: defending Russia and preventing a world-ending nuclear war.

2023-12-17T18:37+0000

2023-12-17T18:37+0000

2023-12-17T18:46+0000

military

andrei koshkin

konstantin sivkov

military & intelligence

russia

ussr

nato

russian army

sarmat

icbms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103891/74/1038917497_0:197:2943:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_56f350c0804d52880f4018d32f2216e9.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry released footage Sunday showing a Strategic Rocket Forces formation in Kaluga Region south of Moscow transporting a massive Yars intercontinental ballistic missile and loading it into its hardened, underground silo.The footage is a spectacle to behold, with the missile carrier’s gargantuan trailer, featuring four rows of giant off-roading-capable tires slowly raised 90 degrees skyward above the silo, with the 22.5 meter long missile carefully lowered in and made ready for combat duty.The Kozelsky SRF formation in Kaluga became the first in the country to receive Yars missiles, which can also be carried and fired aboard road-mobile launch platforms.As the older UR-100N and R-36M2 series missiles are retired, the Yars and the Sarmat will become the backbone of Russia’s ground-based nuclear deterrent for many decades going forward.Formed on December 17, 1959, as the USSR began to introduce its first ICBM weapons, the Strategic Rocket Forces spent over thirty years staring down their American counterparts during the Cold War. In early 1990s, during the politically, economically and strategically turbulent period following the USSR’s demise, the modern Russian Strategic Rocket Forces were born.As with the rest of the armed forces, the 1990s proved to be an extremely difficult period for the Strategic Rocket Forces, with troops facing funding and resource cutbacks, plus humiliations and betrayals from the country’s political leadership, from political restrictions on missile deployments to the invitation of US officials to tour top-secret facilities, and the poaching of top military scientists.Today, with Russia’s conventional military recovering and the nation’s political leadership making clear in no uncertain terms that it sees NATO as a threat, rather than a partner, the Strategic Rocket Forces troops’ purpose remains much the same, but now with new capabilities amid the Western bloc’s attempts to ring Russia with missile defenses. But more on this below.“A large-scale NATO attack is also deterred by our nuclear forces…The Strategic Rocket Forces, together with our fleet, are the only reliable guarantor ensuring the prevention of a large-scale war” between Russia and its potential adversaries, Sivkov said.“Russia’s nuclear missile forces are the best in the world,” Soviet and Russian Army veteran, reserve colonel and military expert Andrei Koshkin told Sputnik.In decades past going back to the dawning of the nuclear age, the observer explained, Russia played catchup against the United States, creating new weapons and delivery systems five years or so after the US did so.Russia began to dust off prospective hypersonic weapons concepts created during the 1970s and 80s by the legendary Mashinostroyenia and Raduga design bureaus in 2002, after Washington unilaterally scrapped the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and proceeded with efforts to create a nuclear shield defending against Russian ICBMs. This ultimately led to the creation of close to half-dozen advanced strategic weapons platforms, including the Avangard – a hypersonic glider platform which can be deployed as a Multiple Independent Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) payload in the Bulava, Yars, Topol M and Sarmat strategic missiles.With its blazing fast speed (up Mach 27, per reports) and the ability to maneuver during flight, the Avangard provides Russia with a guaranteed ability to respond to enemy aggression, with no air or missile defense system in the world capable of defeating the kinetic weapon. Paired with the Sarmat, the weapon turns into a unique strike system with no analogue anywhere in the world.Recalling the March 2018 speech at which President Putin unveiled Russia’s prospective new strategic weapons systems, Koshkin remembered that at first, Western observers didn’t believe in their capabilities, ridiculing them as ‘3D animated cartoons’ and “laughing about them for a whole year.”Cooling America’s PassionsFurthermore, the expert believes that with President Biden apparently more passionate about spending America’s military resources fueling conflicts around the world – from Ukraine to Israel, and possibly Taiwan next, “than on modernizing the US’s nuclear forces,” Moscow has a chance to expand its lead in strategic weapons systems even further.Amid the US’s continuing hybrid war against Russia, the Strategic Rocket Forces are one of the key tools preventing Washington from using its substantial strategic and other capabilities to destroy or break apart Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/russian-missiles-soar-as-strategic-nuclear-deterrence-forces-drill-takes-off-1114494041.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/details-and-numbers-what-is-russias-unbeatable-avangard-hypersonic-weapon-1115373323.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200913/uk-chief-of-defence-intelligence-warns-of-capability-of-russias-burevestnik-missile-1080447339.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/new-us-ballistic-missile-program-faces-cancellation-amid-budget-tightening-1115599043.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/scott-ritter-us-pushing-nuclear-arms-race--can-only-have-tragic-ending-1115332523.html

russia

ussr

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Yars ICBM loading into a silo launcher Yars ICBM loading into a silo launcher 2023-12-17T18:37+0000 true PT0M58S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what are russia's strategic rocket forces, are russia's nuclear forces powerful, how strong are russia's strategic missile forces