'No One Off the Table' for Deportation If Trump Re-Elected - Ex-ICE Chief

Former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan expects a 'massive' deportation if Donald Trump is re-elected president in 2024.

Former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan has lambasted the Biden administration’s border policies for generating the ongoing migrant crisis.Homan led ICE during the Trump administration between 2017 and 2018. He speculated in a US media interview that if the ex-President were to return after the 2024 elections for another stint at the White House, he could help launch a "historic" deportation program. No illegal immigrant would be "off the table," Homan stressed.Homan quoted official data showing that under the Biden administration, deportations had dropped from a high of 267,258 in 2019 to 72,177 in 2022. According to the former agency chief, the Biden administrations border polices have in effect "enriched and emboldened" the people-trafficking cartels.The ex-ICE chief weighed in on the recent news that US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) had issued a memo last week warning agents to “exercise extreme caution and should report any possible armed subjects approaching the border with possible explosive devices”. The internal officer safety alert followed discovery of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by agents stationed at a Tucson border post. 10 more IEDs were seized by the Mexican military after a gunfight between rival cartels close to a border fence gap, over control of the area increasingly being used for weapons, drugs and people smuggling.Cartels in Mexico have been using IEDs since 2010, either against rival groups or the Mexican military, reminded Homan. He deplored the fact that the cartels are “making more money than they have in their entire existence,” smuggling aliens, drugs and engaging in human trafficking. They are well-trained, possess sophisticated weaponry, and “meet all the definitions of terrorist organizations,” he warned, adding that “US special intelligence, and special ops are the only means of taking them out.”

