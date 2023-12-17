https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/turkiyes-fidan-urges-uss-blinken-to-involve-israel-into-gaza-settlement-talks---source-1115649842.html
Turkiye's Fidan Urges US's Blinken to Involve Israel Into Gaza Settlement Talks - Reports
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during his phone talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for bringing Israel to the negotiation table on the settlement of the Palestine-Israel conflict in the Gaza Strip, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken. During the conversation that took place tonight at the request of the other side, the Turkish-US bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed… Fidan also stressed the need to bring Israel to the negotiation table to start a political process aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution after a complete ceasefire," the source said. Fidan and Blinken have also discussed the issues of "tensions" between Israel and Palestine, Sweden's NATO bid, the delivery of F-16 jets to Turkiye and the cooperation in the defense-industrial sector, the source also reported.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during his phone talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for bringing Israel to the negotiation table on the settlement of the Palestine-Israel conflict in the Gaza Strip, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken
. During the conversation that took place tonight at the request of the other side, the Turkish-US bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed… Fidan also stressed the need to bring Israel to the negotiation table
to start a political process aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution after a complete ceasefire," the source said.
Fidan and Blinken have also discussed the issues of "tensions" between Israel and Palestine, Sweden's NATO bid, the delivery of F-16 jets to Turkiye and the cooperation in the defense-industrial sector, the source also reported.
"Foreign Minister Fidan drew attention to the deteriorating situation in Gaza and the West Bank and urged the US to use its influence on Israel to stop the attacks," the source added.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel
from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave
with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,700 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1
.