https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/turkiyes-fidan-urges-uss-blinken-to-involve-israel-into-gaza-settlement-talks---source-1115649842.html

Turkiye's Fidan Urges US's Blinken to Involve Israel Into Gaza Settlement Talks - Reports

Turkiye's Fidan Urges US's Blinken to Involve Israel Into Gaza Settlement Talks - Reports

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during his phone talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for bringing Israel to the negotiation table on the settlement of the Palestine-Israel conflict in the Gaza Strip, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Sunday.

2023-12-17T19:40+0000

2023-12-17T19:40+0000

2023-12-17T19:41+0000

world

palestine

palestine-israel conflict

hakan fidan

antony blinken

gaza strip

turkiye

hamas

palestine

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/11/1115650165_0:0:1346:758_1920x0_80_0_0_158a191654234efd33513761b2d24ff5.jpg

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken. During the conversation that took place tonight at the request of the other side, the Turkish-US bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed… Fidan also stressed the need to bring Israel to the negotiation table to start a political process aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution after a complete ceasefire," the source said. Fidan and Blinken have also discussed the issues of "tensions" between Israel and Palestine, Sweden's NATO bid, the delivery of F-16 jets to Turkiye and the cooperation in the defense-industrial sector, the source also reported. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,700 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/us-vetoes-gaza-ceasefire-profits-from-arms-sale-on-same-day-1115505751.html

palestine

gaza strip

turkiye

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hakan fidan, antony blinken, fidan-blinken talks, ceasefire, peace talks, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths