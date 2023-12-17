https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/watch-russian-forces-employ-yars-icbms-in-military-exercise-1115650398.html
Watch Russian Forces Employ Yars ICBMs in Military Exercise
Russian Strategic Missile Forces carried out military drills with the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Russian servicemen conducting training in protecting missile systems from sabotage and reconnaissance groups of a mock enemy.The Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system plays a crucial role in Russia's defense strategy. It is part of the Strategic Rocket Forces' arsenal, which includes several heavy strategic ICBMs. As older missile models are being replaced, the Yars, along with the RS-28 Sarmat, is set to become the backbone of Russia’s ground-based nuclear deterrent. The Strategic Rocket Forces, established during the USSR era, have continually evolved to maintain Russia's strategic defense capabilities, especially in the face of international challenges and changing geopolitical landscapes. The Yars system, with its advanced technology and capabilities, is a key component of this defensive strategy, ensuring Russia's preparedness and response capability in the modern era.
