EU Exempts Sakhalin-2 From Complying With Russian Oil Price Cap Until June 28 – Document
EU Exempts Sakhalin-2 From Complying With Russian Oil Price Cap Until June 28 – Document
The European Union has exempt the Sakhalin-2 project from complying with the Russian oil price cap mechanism until June 28, 2024, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the European Union on Monday.
2023-12-18T19:36+0000
2023-12-18T19:36+0000
"The price cap mechanism provides that specific projects that are essential for the energy security of certain third countries may be exempted from the price cap agreed by the Price Cap Coalition. Decision (CFSP) 2023/2874 extends the exemption provided for in relation to the Sakhalin-2... Project, located in Russia, until 28 June 2024 to ensure Japan’s energy security needs," the document read.In addition, the EU has excluded the items for personal use of travelers, as well as valuables for cultural exchange with Russia from the ban on Russian diamonds, according to the document.Earlier in the day, the Council of the EU announced the introduction of a phased ban on the imports of Russian diamonds processed in third countries under the new sanctions package, as well restrictions on the imports of non-industrial diamonds from Russia starting January 1, 2024.The ban will not include the items of personal use of travelers or their closest relatives traveling with them, which are not designated for sale, the document explained.According to the document, competent authorities may authorize the transportation or import of cultural property provided for temporary use within the framework of official cultural cooperation with Russia, the document said.
EU Exempts Sakhalin-2 From Complying With Russian Oil Price Cap Until June 28 – Document

19:36 GMT 18.12.2023
A European flag flies at half-mast during a meeting of EU energy ministers to find solutions to rising energy prices at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Septembre 9, 2022, one day after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
A European flag flies at half-mast during a meeting of EU energy ministers to find solutions to rising energy prices at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Septembre 9, 2022, one day after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / JOHN THYS
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has exempt the Sakhalin-2 project from complying with the Russian oil price cap mechanism until June 28, 2024, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the European Union on Monday.
"The price cap mechanism provides that specific projects that are essential for the energy security of certain third countries may be exempted from the price cap agreed by the Price Cap Coalition. Decision (CFSP) 2023/2874 extends the exemption provided for in relation to the Sakhalin-2... Project, located in Russia, until 28 June 2024 to ensure Japan’s energy security needs," the document read.
In addition, the EU has excluded the items for personal use of travelers, as well as valuables for cultural exchange with Russia from the ban on Russian diamonds, according to the document.
Earlier in the day, the Council of the EU announced the introduction of a phased ban on the imports of Russian diamonds processed in third countries under the new sanctions package, as well restrictions on the imports of non-industrial diamonds from Russia starting January 1, 2024.
Oil rig - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2023
Economy
Russian Price Cap Has Created Difficulties for Operations in Energy Markets, Chevron CEO Admits
6 March, 18:09 GMT
The ban will not include the items of personal use of travelers or their closest relatives traveling with them, which are not designated for sale, the document explained.
According to the document, competent authorities may authorize the transportation or import of cultural property provided for temporary use within the framework of official cultural cooperation with Russia, the document said.
