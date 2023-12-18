https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/eu-exempts-sakhalin-2-from-complying-with-russian-oil-price-cap-until-june-28--document-1115666563.html
EU Exempts Sakhalin-2 From Complying With Russian Oil Price Cap Until June 28 – Document
The European Union has exempt the Sakhalin-2 project from complying with the Russian oil price cap mechanism until June 28, 2024, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the European Union on Monday.
"The price cap mechanism provides that specific projects that are essential for the energy security of certain third countries may be exempted from the price cap agreed by the Price Cap Coalition. Decision (CFSP) 2023/2874 extends the exemption provided for in relation to the Sakhalin-2... Project, located in Russia, until 28 June 2024 to ensure Japan’s energy security needs," the document read.In addition, the EU has excluded the items for personal use of travelers, as well as valuables for cultural exchange with Russia from the ban on Russian diamonds, according to the document.Earlier in the day, the Council of the EU announced the introduction of a phased ban on the imports of Russian diamonds processed in third countries under the new sanctions package, as well restrictions on the imports of non-industrial diamonds from Russia starting January 1, 2024.The ban will not include the items of personal use of travelers or their closest relatives traveling with them, which are not designated for sale, the document explained.According to the document, competent authorities may authorize the transportation or import of cultural property provided for temporary use within the framework of official cultural cooperation with Russia, the document said.
