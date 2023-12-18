https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/eu-leaders-in-search-for-ways-to-shift-orbans-stance-on-ukraine---reports-1115657799.html

EU Leaders in Search for Ways to Shift Orban's Stance on Ukraine - Reports

EU Leaders in Search for Ways to Shift Orban's Stance on Ukraine - Reports

EU leaders are struggling to find ways to change Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's position against Brussels' support for Kiev, media reported on Monday, citing EU officials.

2023-12-18T12:35+0000

2023-12-18T12:35+0000

2023-12-18T12:35+0000

world

european union (eu)

viktor orban

ukraine

hungary

european council

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104397/46/1043974638_0:250:3248:2077_1920x0_80_0_0_ffbb7759c4fe035d2562e31a9b379807.jpg

Last week, Hungary vetoed an increase in the EU budget for 2024-2027, including 50 billion euros ($54.56 billion) of macro-financial aid to Kiev. At the same time, Orban did not vote against launching EU accession talks with Ukraine, but warned that Budapest would have "75 more opportunities" to block this process. Orban has repeatedly said that his disagreement with aid to Ukraine is not linked to Hungary's financing from the European Union, media reported. However, at the end of the European Council summit in Brussels last week, he mentioned the amount of 20 billion euros frozen by the EU as his "price." From Brussels' point of view, giving EU funds to Hungary could seriously damage the EU's image. Some EU officials are even considering reopening an Article 7 procedure to punish Hungary for rule of law violations, which could lead to the suspension of its voting rights, the newspaper reported. The mechanism could be blocked by another member state, but a recent change of government in Poland means Hungary no longer has a guaranteed protector. Still, many countries are wary of using what is actually the EU's most powerful weapon, the report said. The priority task, the sources said, is to convince Orban to change his position on Ukraine by making him aware of the “full costs” of his isolation. If efforts to change Orban's mind have no effect, the 26 other EU members can still strike a deal on their own, another senior EU official said. European Council President Charles Michel said last week that another extraordinary EU summit on Ukraine financing would take place in late January or early February next year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/hungarys-orban-has-at-least-3-good-reasons-to-reject-ukraines-geopolitical-eu-membership-drive-1115609468.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/hungary-to-be-able-to-prevent-ukraine-from-joining-eu-75-more-times---orban-1115601285.html

ukraine

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

viktor orban, ukraine, european union, eu, hungary stance ukraine