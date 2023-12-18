https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/russian-emergencies-ministry-transports-final-group-of-russian-citizens-evacuated-from-gaza-strip-1115667679.html

Russian Emergencies Ministry Transports Final Group of Russian Citizens Evacuated From Gaza Strip

A special aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) has delivered the final group of Russian citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip: 73 people have arrived at Domodedovo, the ministry reported.

"A special aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry transported the final group of citizens of the Russian Federation evacuated from the Gaza Strip. The IL-76 airplane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered 73 citizens, including 45 children, from Cairo to Domodedovo airport... Russian rescuers evacuated from the zone of the Palestine-Israel conflict all willing Russians and members of their families - a total of 1,124 people, including 518 children," the statement read.The ministry stressed that while working at the Rafah border checkpoint, task force of the EMERCOM together with representatives of the International Civil Defense Organization provided humanitarian aid to the evacuated citizens. It included hygiene kits, toys for children, and hot meals.

