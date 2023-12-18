International
Russian Emergencies Ministry Transports Final Group of Russian Citizens Evacuated From Gaza Strip
Russian Emergencies Ministry Transports Final Group of Russian Citizens Evacuated From Gaza Strip
A special aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) has delivered the final group of Russian citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip: 73 people have arrived at Domodedovo, the ministry reported.
"A special aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry transported the final group of citizens of the Russian Federation evacuated from the Gaza Strip. The IL-76 airplane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered 73 citizens, including 45 children, from Cairo to Domodedovo airport... Russian rescuers evacuated from the zone of the Palestine-Israel conflict all willing Russians and members of their families - a total of 1,124 people, including 518 children," the statement read.The ministry stressed that while working at the Rafah border checkpoint, task force of the EMERCOM together with representatives of the International Civil Defense Organization provided humanitarian aid to the evacuated citizens. It included hygiene kits, toys for children, and hot meals.
Russian Emergencies Ministry Transports Final Group of Russian Citizens Evacuated From Gaza Strip

21:17 GMT 18.12.2023
Russian citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip board a bus at Domodedovo International Airport, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, outside Moscow, Russia
Russian citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip board a bus at Domodedovo International Airport, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, outside Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A special aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) has delivered the final group of Russian citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip: 73 people have arrived at Domodedovo, the ministry reported.
"A special aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry transported the final group of citizens of the Russian Federation evacuated from the Gaza Strip. The IL-76 airplane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered 73 citizens, including 45 children, from Cairo to Domodedovo airport... Russian rescuers evacuated from the zone of the Palestine-Israel conflict all willing Russians and members of their families - a total of 1,124 people, including 518 children," the statement read.
The ministry stressed that while working at the Rafah border checkpoint, task force of the EMERCOM together with representatives of the International Civil Defense Organization provided humanitarian aid to the evacuated citizens. It included hygiene kits, toys for children, and hot meals.
"In accordance with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the task force of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has completed its work on the territory of Egypt. Following the instructions of the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the specialists of the department returned home by the arriving Il-76 flight," the ministry added.
