Russian PM Mishustin Arrives in China for Meeting With President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang
Russian PM Mishustin Arrives in China for Meeting With President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in Beijing, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council Li Qiang.
2023-12-18T20:17+0000
2023-12-18T20:23+0000
The Russian delegation's visit to Beijing is scheduled for December 19-20. In addition to talks with Xi Jinping and Li Qiang, Mishustin is also expected to hold the 28th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China. During the upcoming contacts, the parties are expected to consider the development of Russia-China relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. Special attention will be paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation and promoting major joint projects in various fields. The countries are also expected to adopt a joint communiqué and sign a number of Russia-China documents.
Russian PM Mishustin Arrives in China for Meeting With President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang

20:17 GMT 18.12.2023 (Updated: 20:23 GMT 18.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov
Russian PM Mishustin Arrived in China on a working visit - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2023
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov
Go to the mediabank
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in Beijing, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council Li Qiang.
The Russian delegation's visit to Beijing is scheduled for December 19-20. In addition to talks with Xi Jinping and Li Qiang, Mishustin is also expected to hold the 28th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China.
During the upcoming contacts, the parties are expected to consider the development of Russia-China relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. Special attention will be paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation and promoting major joint projects in various fields.
The countries are also expected to adopt a joint communiqué and sign a number of Russia-China documents.
