Russian PM Mishustin Arrives in China for Meeting With President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in Beijing, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council Li Qiang.

The Russian delegation's visit to Beijing is scheduled for December 19-20. In addition to talks with Xi Jinping and Li Qiang, Mishustin is also expected to hold the 28th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China. During the upcoming contacts, the parties are expected to consider the development of Russia-China relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. Special attention will be paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation and promoting major joint projects in various fields. The countries are also expected to adopt a joint communiqué and sign a number of Russia-China documents.

