The coalition led by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has won nearly 50% of the vote in parliamentary elections, while the Serbia Against Violence party received 22.9% of the vote with 91% of ballots counted, Serbia's election commission announced on Monday.
Sunday marked the end of the snap elections for the Serbian National Assembly, as well as local elections in 65 cities and districts, including the capital Belgrade and the northern autonomous province of Vojvodina. A total of 8,300 polling stations were set up, including 81 abroad, and over 6.5 million people were eligible to vote.According to the election commission, after processing the results from 7,584 out of 8,273 polling stations, the presidential coalition was in the lead with 47.21% of the population's support. The party Serbia Against Violence came in second with 22.9%. The Socialist Party of Serbia came in third with 6.67% of the vote.Therefore, the leading coalition will occupy the majority of the benches in the parliament — 128, 129 or 130 out of 250 seats, Vucic said.An international group of observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Interparliamentary Assembly said the elections were held in accordance with the law. Voter activity was high, as was confidence in the institutions administering the election process.
Serbian Ruling Party Coalition Wins 47.21% of Vote With 91% of Ballots Counted
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The coalition led by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has won nearly 50% of the vote in parliamentary elections, while the Serbia Against Violence party received 22.9% of the vote with 91% of ballots counted, Serbia's election commission announced on Monday.
Sunday marked the end of the snap elections for the Serbian National Assembly, as well as local elections in 65 cities and districts, including the capital Belgrade and the northern autonomous province of Vojvodina. A total of 8,300 polling stations were set up, including 81 abroad, and over 6.5 million people were eligible to vote.
According to the election commission, after processing the results from 7,584 out of 8,273 polling stations, the presidential coalition was in the lead with 47.21% of the population's support. The party Serbia Against Violence came in second with 22.9%. The Socialist Party of Serbia came in third with 6.67% of the vote.
Therefore, the leading coalition will occupy the majority of the benches in the parliament — 128, 129 or 130 out of 250 seats, Vucic said.
An international group of observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Interparliamentary Assembly said the elections were held in accordance with the law. Voter activity was high, as was confidence in the institutions administering the election process.