Serbia’s Vucic Believes Ukraine Conflict Will Be Long as No Acceptable Peace Proposals Made
The conflict in Ukraine will be long, because no one in the world has made a peace proposal that will be acceptable for all sides, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Sputnik.
“If you look at the situation in Ukraine, it is clear that Russia cannot be defeated in the war. I think this is already clear to everyone. I'm talking about facts, and not about biases, rooting for one side or the other. Since this is the case, a solution must be found. But no one knows how to find a solution. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin doesn't know how, the Americans don't know how," Vucic said. The sides of the conflict are trying to find a way how to stop it, according to the Serbian president. “But now this is impossible, because stakes have been raised to such a level that the slightest concession will look like a betrayal and surrender of national interests, whether we are talking about Ukrainians or Russians. And this leads me to the conclusion that this problem will be long-term in nature, because no one can come up with a proposal that would be even remotely acceptable," Vucic said.
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The conflict in Ukraine will be long, because no one in the world has made a peace proposal that will be acceptable for all sides, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Sputnik.
“If you look at the situation in Ukraine, it is clear that Russia cannot be defeated in the war. I think this is already clear to everyone. I'm talking about facts, and not about biases, rooting for one side or the other. Since this is the case, a solution must be found. But no one knows how to find a solution. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin doesn't know how, the Americans don't know how,"
Vucic said.
The sides of the conflict are trying to find a way
how to stop it, according to the Serbian president.
“But now this is impossible, because stakes have been raised to such a level that the slightest concession will look like a betrayal and surrender of national interests, whether we are talking about Ukrainians or Russians. And this leads me to the conclusion that this problem will be long-term in nature, because no one can come up with a proposal that would be even remotely acceptable," Vucic said.