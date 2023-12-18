International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Howitzers Ravage Ukrainian Strongholds
Watch Russian Howitzers Ravage Ukrainian Strongholds
In the midst of the special military operation launched by Moscow, Russian artillery emerged as the undisputed "god of war". Russian artillery units decimate Ukrainian fortification and military equipment with unwavering determination.
The 2S19 Msta-S, a formidable 152.4mm self-propelled howitzer, has taken center stage. This precision-engineered military powerhouse was designed and produced by Uraltransmash during the Soviet era and later adopted by Russia. Officially commissioned in 1989, the 2S19 Msta-S proudly takes the mantle from its predecessor, the 2S3 Akatsiya.The sheer devastation unleashed by Russia's Msta-S units as they obliterate Ukrainian military strongholds on the Kupyansk front can leave anyone speechless.The footage, which captures the intense and calculated firepower of the Msta-S howitzers, shows the devastating impact on Ukrainian military fortifications in the ongoing battle for control of the region.
The Msta-S howitzer in the Kupyansk region
The Msta-S howitzer completely demolishes Ukrainian military fortifications in the Kupyansk region. Russian artillery units meticulously and relentlessly carry out targeted attacks on military infrastructure, positions, fortifications, armored vehicles, and enemy personnel.
Watch Russian Howitzers Ravage Ukrainian Strongholds

In the midst of the special military operation launched by Moscow, Russian artillery emerged as the undisputed “god of war.” With unwavering determination, Russian artillery units are relentlessly decimating Ukrainian fortifications and military equipment.
The 2S19 Msta-S, a formidable 152.4mm self-propelled howitzer, has taken center stage. This precision-engineered military powerhouse was designed and produced by Uraltransmash during the Soviet era and later adopted by Russia. Officially commissioned in 1989, the 2S19 Msta-S proudly takes the mantle from its predecessor, the 2S3 Akatsiya.
The sheer devastation unleashed by Russia's Msta-S units as they obliterate Ukrainian military strongholds on the Kupyansk front can leave anyone speechless.
The footage, which captures the intense and calculated firepower of the Msta-S howitzers, shows the devastating impact on Ukrainian military fortifications in the ongoing battle for control of the region.
