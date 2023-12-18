https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/why-russias-mystical-mig-31-fighters-strike-fear-across-ukraine-1115655555.html
Why Russia's 'Mystical' MiG-31 Fighters Strike Fear Across Ukraine
Why Russia's 'Mystical' MiG-31 Fighters Strike Fear Across Ukraine
Whenever a Russian MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft takes off from a Russian air base near Ukraine, it triggers panic among the Ukrainian military, according to the National Interest. So why is the Kiev regime stricken with dread when these warplanes take to the skies?
2023-12-18T07:19+0000
2023-12-18T07:19+0000
2023-12-18T07:22+0000
russia
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
black sea
russian defense ministry
nato
vladimir putin
europe
mig-31
kinzhal missile system
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114321600_0:0:2797:1574_1920x0_80_0_0_97c16eb130f8bbc85391d8108d3ad077.jpg
Equipped with cutting-edge radar and missile systems, the MiG-31 fighter jet (NATO reporting name: Foxhound) has proven to be highly efficient in conducting patrol missions during Moscow's ongoing special military operation.Each time the MiG-31 takes off, it triggers an air raid alert across the entire Ukraine, unleashing significant disruption to the national economy, according to reports in the Ukrainian press. Media outlets have complained that Russia has been essentially shutting down a substantial portion of Ukraine's business sector by simply scrambling the MiG-31 and allowing it to fly around for a period of time.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on October 18 that MiG-31 fighters armed with Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles would permanently patrol the neutral airspace over the Black Sea.In response to Putin's remarks, Yuriy Ignat, spokesperson for Ukraine's air force, told the national media that during the aforementioned patrol missions by MiG-31 fighters armed with Kinzhal missile systems, an air raid alert would be declared throughout Ukraine. Ignat stated that Russian air power could attack Ukraine with Kinzhals from both the northern and eastern directions, and in the Black Sea.The crux of the matter here is the MiG-31 supersonic aircraft plays a crucial role in enabling the Kinzhal missile to achieve hypersonic speeds. The missile is launched from an altitude of approximately 20 km at a speed of at least 1,500 km/h. This initial acceleration allows the Kinzhal to reach a unique top speed of 8-10 times the speed of sound, making it highly lethal and nearly impossible to intercept. It also has a range of around 1,500-2,000 km.The warplane's ability to operate at high altitudes has been well demonstrated. In a recent drill conducted in October, the MiG-31 successfully operated in the stratosphere over the Barents Sea. "The crew of a MiG-31 fighter from a separate composite aviation regiment of the Northern Fleet practiced elements of an aerial combat in the stratosphere," the Russian Defense Ministry announced. As part of the exercise, the said MiG-31 fighter jet ascended to an impressive altitude of over 11,000 meters to intercept and neutralize a simulated intruder.In late November, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing the crews of a MiG-31 fighter jet belonging to the Russian Aerospace Force performing air patrol missions in the Kherson direction.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/watch-russian-mig-31-jet-perform-air-patrol-mission-in-kherson-direction-1115300853.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/russian-mig-31-fighter-escorts-norways-poseidon-aircraft-over-barents-sea-1114497981.html
russia
ukraine
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114321600_0:0:2483:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_7bf1f7ead7542d26ea5383c2562ae5bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian mig-31, ukraine, war in ukraine, mig-31 armed with kinzhal missiles, kinzhal hypersonic missiles, mig-31 patrol missions in special military operation zone, mig-31 in ukraine war zone, air alert over ukraine when mig-31 takes to the sky
russian mig-31, ukraine, war in ukraine, mig-31 armed with kinzhal missiles, kinzhal hypersonic missiles, mig-31 patrol missions in special military operation zone, mig-31 in ukraine war zone, air alert over ukraine when mig-31 takes to the sky
Why Russia's 'Mystical' MiG-31 Fighters Strike Fear Across Ukraine
07:19 GMT 18.12.2023 (Updated: 07:22 GMT 18.12.2023)
Whenever a Russian MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft takes off from a Russian air base near Ukraine, it triggers panic among the Ukrainian military, according to the National Interest. So why is the Kiev regime stricken with dread when these warplanes take to the skies?
Equipped with cutting-edge radar and missile systems, the MiG-31 fighter jet (NATO reporting name: Foxhound) has proven to be highly efficient in conducting patrol missions
during Moscow's ongoing special military operation.
Each time the MiG-31 takes off, it triggers an air raid alert across the entire Ukraine, unleashing significant disruption to the national economy, according to reports in the Ukrainian press. Media outlets have complained that Russia has been essentially shutting down a substantial portion of Ukraine's business sector by simply scrambling the MiG-31 and allowing it to fly around for a period of time.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on October 18 that MiG-31 fighters armed with Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles would permanently patrol
the neutral airspace over the Black Sea.
In response to Putin's remarks, Yuriy Ignat, spokesperson for Ukraine's air force, told the national media that during the aforementioned patrol missions by MiG-31 fighters armed with Kinzhal missile systems, an air raid alert would be declared throughout Ukraine. Ignat stated that Russian air power could attack Ukraine with Kinzhals from both the northern and eastern directions, and in the Black Sea.
The crux of the matter here is the MiG-31 supersonic aircraft plays a crucial role in enabling the Kinzhal missile to achieve hypersonic speeds. The missile is launched from an altitude of approximately 20 km at a speed of at least 1,500 km/h. This initial acceleration allows the Kinzhal to reach a unique top speed of 8-10 times the speed of sound, making it highly lethal and nearly impossible to intercept. It also has a range of around 1,500-2,000 km.
But that is not all. The MiG-31 has maintained a "certain mystique in the West," given that some of its capabilities have sparked a slew of speculations, according to the National Interest. The "all-weather" MiG-31 jet fighter boasts state-of-the-art digital avionics and efficient low-bypass-ratio turbofan engines, "which allow an increase in combat range," as per the media outlet. Furthermore, with a maximum speed of 3,000 kilometers per hour, the MiG-31 is considered to be among the world's fastest combat jets.
The warplane's ability to operate at high altitudes has been well demonstrated. In a recent drill conducted in October, the MiG-31 successfully operated in the stratosphere over the Barents Sea. "The crew of a MiG-31 fighter from a separate composite aviation regiment of the Northern Fleet practiced elements of an aerial combat in the stratosphere," the Russian Defense Ministry announced. As part of the exercise, the said MiG-31 fighter jet ascended to an impressive altitude of over 11,000 meters to intercept and neutralize a simulated intruder.
In late November, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing the crews of a MiG-31 fighter jet belonging to the Russian Aerospace Force performing air patrol missions in the Kherson direction.