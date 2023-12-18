https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/why-russias-mystical-mig-31-fighters-strike-fear-across-ukraine-1115655555.html

Why Russia's 'Mystical' MiG-31 Fighters Strike Fear Across Ukraine

Why Russia's 'Mystical' MiG-31 Fighters Strike Fear Across Ukraine

Whenever a Russian MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft takes off from a Russian air base near Ukraine, it triggers panic among the Ukrainian military, according to the National Interest. So why is the Kiev regime stricken with dread when these warplanes take to the skies?

2023-12-18T07:19+0000

2023-12-18T07:19+0000

2023-12-18T07:22+0000

russia

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

black sea

russian defense ministry

nato

vladimir putin

europe

mig-31

kinzhal missile system

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114321600_0:0:2797:1574_1920x0_80_0_0_97c16eb130f8bbc85391d8108d3ad077.jpg

Equipped with cutting-edge radar and missile systems, the MiG-31 fighter jet (NATO reporting name: Foxhound) has proven to be highly efficient in conducting patrol missions during Moscow's ongoing special military operation.Each time the MiG-31 takes off, it triggers an air raid alert across the entire Ukraine, unleashing significant disruption to the national economy, according to reports in the Ukrainian press. Media outlets have complained that Russia has been essentially shutting down a substantial portion of Ukraine's business sector by simply scrambling the MiG-31 and allowing it to fly around for a period of time.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on October 18 that MiG-31 fighters armed with Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles would permanently patrol the neutral airspace over the Black Sea.In response to Putin's remarks, Yuriy Ignat, spokesperson for Ukraine's air force, told the national media that during the aforementioned patrol missions by MiG-31 fighters armed with Kinzhal missile systems, an air raid alert would be declared throughout Ukraine. Ignat stated that Russian air power could attack Ukraine with Kinzhals from both the northern and eastern directions, and in the Black Sea.The crux of the matter here is the MiG-31 supersonic aircraft plays a crucial role in enabling the Kinzhal missile to achieve hypersonic speeds. The missile is launched from an altitude of approximately 20 km at a speed of at least 1,500 km/h. This initial acceleration allows the Kinzhal to reach a unique top speed of 8-10 times the speed of sound, making it highly lethal and nearly impossible to intercept. It also has a range of around 1,500-2,000 km.The warplane's ability to operate at high altitudes has been well demonstrated. In a recent drill conducted in October, the MiG-31 successfully operated in the stratosphere over the Barents Sea. "The crew of a MiG-31 fighter from a separate composite aviation regiment of the Northern Fleet practiced elements of an aerial combat in the stratosphere," the Russian Defense Ministry announced. As part of the exercise, the said MiG-31 fighter jet ascended to an impressive altitude of over 11,000 meters to intercept and neutralize a simulated intruder.In late November, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing the crews of a MiG-31 fighter jet belonging to the Russian Aerospace Force performing air patrol missions in the Kherson direction.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/watch-russian-mig-31-jet-perform-air-patrol-mission-in-kherson-direction-1115300853.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/russian-mig-31-fighter-escorts-norways-poseidon-aircraft-over-barents-sea-1114497981.html

russia

ukraine

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russian mig-31, ukraine, war in ukraine, mig-31 armed with kinzhal missiles, kinzhal hypersonic missiles, mig-31 patrol missions in special military operation zone, mig-31 in ukraine war zone, air alert over ukraine when mig-31 takes to the sky