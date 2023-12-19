https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/their-only-playing-card-us-talk-of-two-state-solution-cover-for-israels-genocide-in-gaza-1115685725.html

‘Their Only Playing Card’: US Talk of Two-State Solution ‘Cover’ for Israel’s ‘Genocide’ in Gaza

‘Their Only Playing Card’: US Talk of Two-State Solution ‘Cover’ for Israel’s ‘Genocide’ in Gaza

For decades, US and Arab leaders have upheld a two-state solution as the only path forward for Israel and the Palestinians - an agreement that required cooperation from an Israeli government uninterested in the project.

2023-12-19T20:57+0000

2023-12-19T20:57+0000

2023-12-19T20:54+0000

analysis

ansarullah

yemen

two-state solution

palestine-israel conflict

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106371/85/1063718545_0:0:2490:1401_1920x0_80_0_0_ff95d5f968fce99cd94a5b385f831a5f.jpg

Over the weekend, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a startling admission that to many did not come as a surprise at all: that in the aftermath of the 1993-5 Oslo Accords, he deliberately worked to undermine a two-state solution that would have seen the Palestinians given a separate state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.Using common Zionist language to describe the West Bank by referring to the ancient Jewish kingdoms of Judea and Samaria, Netanyahu went on to say that “everyone understands what would have happened if we had capitulated to international pressures and enabled a state like that in Judea and Samaria, surrounding Jerusalem and on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.”He also called the Oslo Accords a “mistake” he had “inherited” from then-Prime Minister Ytzhak Rabin, who signed the agreements to end the violence of the First Intifada, at the time the largest-ever Palestinian national uprising. Since Oslo, Western leaders have included support for a two-state solution in their standard repertoire of diplomatic positions, asserting the agreement whenever violence between Israelis and Palestinians flares up. That includes US President Joe Biden, who in 1986 declared that “Were there not an Israel, the United States of America would have to invent an Israel to protect her interest in the region.”Indeed, Netanyahu’s government has been pressuring the White House not to publicly mention the two-state solution, according to US media reports.Esteban Carrillo, a journalist and editor for the online news magazine The Cradle, told Radio Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Monday that while the US and Arab states continue to talk about a two-state solution, the government doing the most for Gaza was the Yemeni militant group Ansarallah, which controls most of Yemen, including its capital of Sana’a, and operates as the de facto government of the region’s poorest country.“Of course they have failed, and they failed because of Israel. And this call for a new two-state solution and now a revamped Palestinian Authority, this is going to fail as well, and it is because the Israelis do not even want to hear a word about this. They are saying it. There was a report a few days ago on some US outlet that said the Israelis are telling the US to stop talking about a two-state solution. Some Israeli official was interviewed, I think on Sky News over the weekend, and he was asked like, ‘why shouldn't the Palestinians have the same rights?’ And they're saying, essentially, ‘they can't have the same rights as us because that that would mean that the genocide of the Jewish population of Israel.’ You know, they always talk in these very maximalist terms and then their actions are as well as we are seeing with the ethnic cleansing of Gaza. They say they are there to eradicate Hamas, but the Hamas losses are minimal, and at this point, you have over 10,000 women and children killed.”Carrillo noted that on Monday, Biden called Netanyahu’s government “the most conservative government in Israel's history,” adding that it “does not want a two-state solution.”Asked about Biden’s comment, Mark Regev, Netanyahu’s senior adviser for foreign affairs and international communications, brushed the disagreement aside, pointing instead to their agreement on the need to destroy Hamas through a military operation and expressing his belief that the US and Israel would come to an agreement on a “post-Hamas Gaza scenario.”“Even Netanyahu is saying ‘we don't want the Palestinian Authority, the Palestinian Authority also wants to eradicate us’, even though the Palestinian Authority is an organization that has for decades collaborated with Israel to suppress resistance in the West Bank. They are very much disliked in the occupied Palestinian territories because of these reasons and some others. So, you know, the Israelis, you need to look at their actions and you need to look at their statements. And they're very straightforward with what they want: you see former officials, you see current officials getting asked, ‘you are going after Hamas, but, you know, we see all these innocent civilians’ and they say, ‘well, there's no innocents in Gaza, there's no civilians in Gaza’. This is the language of genocide and this is what's happening. And it's you know, it's taken such a long time for the Western world, or at the very least for Western media, for Western leaders, even Arab leaders, to accept this as a fact, that what is happening to the Palestinians right now, if it's up to Israel, it's not going to stop.”Carrillo said Biden’s talk of a two-state solution “is just cover” because they are really interested in suppressing Ansarallah because Yemen is “in control of” global trade with its blockade of the Red Sea to Israeli vessels.“Today, BP said: ‘we are no longer going to operate in the Red Sea’. The same with Evergreen. That's on top of five other shipping firms that already said ‘we will not operate in the Red Sea anymore because of the threat posed by Yemen’. And now, remember, Yemen, in the Arab world, they are the poorest country. They're the least developed. This is a country that has been at war for eight years, brutal war. You know, at one point during the first two years, they were getting bombed every 3 hours in the capital, in Sana'a. But now, they are not just putting their country on the line, themselves on the line, they are showing that they have capabilities beyond what anybody really expected.”“So now, you know, the Arab world's poorest country is doing essentially the most for Palestine. And the United States has been caught completely with their pants down, because right now the only way that they can stop. This is essentially opening a war front in Yemen. And that's why [US Defense Secretary] Lloyd Austin is right now here in the region. He's in Israel, he's going to meet some Arab leaders too - it's because they want to launch this naval task force, they want to call it Operation Prosperity Guardian, to stop Yemen.“And that I think is really the most pressing issue right now in the halls of power in Washington, because what happens after the war in Gaza is going to be what happened before the war in Gaza. You know, this didn't start on October 7. This got worse on October 7, and the Israelis got punched in the nose on October 7, but before then, Gaza was already the world's largest concentration camp. They were already being bombed every so often, you know, the Israelis control everything. So in the outcome of these, no matter what the United States says, the Israelis will still at the very least, want to continue to control everything.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/two-state-solution-or-one-state-agreement-what-are-the-options-in-palestines-path-to-statehood-1114148856.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/us-senator-says-netanyahu-has-shut-the-door-on-two-state-efforts-1115653900.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/father-christmas-may-be-delayed-wests-antagonism-of-russia-iran-block-red-sea-alternatives-1115683219.html

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

does israel want a two-state solution, netanyahu two-state solution, biden netanyahu spat