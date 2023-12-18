https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/us-senator-says-netanyahu-has-shut-the-door-on-two-state-efforts-1115653900.html

US Senator Says Netanyahu Has ‘Shut the Door’ on Two-State Efforts

US Senator Says Netanyahu Has ‘Shut the Door’ on Two-State Efforts

Van Hollen said during an interview with an American news channel that Prime Minister Netanyahu has “shut the door” on efforts to establish a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine following the war.

2023-12-18T03:36+0000

2023-12-18T03:36+0000

2023-12-18T03:36+0000

world

israel-gaza conflict

gaza strip

israel

benjamin netanyahu

us

biden administration

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

israel defense forces (idf)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113183563_0:0:1981:1114_1920x0_80_0_0_4a956e0b6936c6063b005ba74b959a8a.jpg

On Sunday, Senator Chis Van Hollen (D-MD) said during an interview with an American news channel that Prime Minister Netanyahu has “shut the door” on efforts to establish a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine following the war.Van Hollen was responding to a question surrounding a statement recently released by Netanyahu in which the prime minister said he was "proud" to have prevented the possibility for a two-state solution. “I am proud to have prevented the establishment of a Palestinian state, because today everyone knows what that Palestinian state could have been after we saw the little Palestinian state in Gaza," the prime minister said this weekend.“This is a direct response to President Biden calling for a two-state solution. Ultimately it’s the only political settlement that’s viable,” said Van Hollen, in reference to the statement.“This is where it’s really important that President Biden asserts leadership in this moment,” the senator added. Israel is one of the largest recipients of US foreign military financing, according to a report. Since the Obama administration, the country has received $3.8 billion annually for its military and missile system. A GOP plan to provide the country with $14.5 billion in military assistance was also passed in early November.US President Joe Biden has repeatedly expressed support for Israel in their war against Hamas, but has also pushed for a two-state solution, which would allow for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, in the event that the war ends.According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, Israel’s military response to the October 7 attack from Hamas has killed over 18,700 people. The Biden administration has "tried to appear as peacekeepers," yet blocking ceasefire resolutions at the United Nations Security Council twice.Israel understands the true US intentions, although covered with calls for peace, thus, continues its operation, regardless of civilian casualties. Van Hollen stressed that the US entreaties for Israel to reduce its civilian death toll are ignored by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)."The United States is not a bystander to this. We are a big supplier, of course, a supplier of military assistance to Israel," Van Hollen continued. "So we are with them [Israel] entirely in the objective of ending the military threat. But again, we need to make sure that our values are reflected in this so long as we are providing all of this equipment."On Wednesday, in response to criticism on the war in Gaza, Netanyahu said that “nothing” would stop Israel: "Nothing will stop us. We are going on to the end, until victory, nothing less."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/internal-opposition-to-netanyahu-explodes-after-idf-killing-of-israeli-captives-1115632781.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/us-vetoes-gaza-ceasefire-profits-from-arms-sale-on-same-day-1115505751.html

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

us-israel relations, us-israel relations, hamas, gaza, israeli-palestinian conflict, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths