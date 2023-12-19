https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/unga-approves-russian-resolution-on-fight-against-glorification-of-nazism-1115685980.html

UNGA Approves Russian Resolution on Fight Against Glorification of Nazism

UNGA Approves Russian Resolution on Fight Against Glorification of Nazism

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a Russian-drafted resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism.

2023-12-19T20:53+0000

2023-12-19T20:53+0000

2023-12-19T21:03+0000

world

united nations general assembly (unga)

russia

nazism

neo-nazism

un general assembly

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107690/80/1076908008_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_02604985bf33396bbd50edcbda425ce5.jpg

The resolution was approved in a 118-49 vote, with 14 member states abstaining. Russia, China, and Israel were among those that voted in favor. The United States, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Germany voted against. The resolution was approved in the UN Third Committee in November and then was submitted for a UN General Assembly vote. The resolution is annually adopted by the UN General Assembly. The document is titled "Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of modern forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance." The resolution recommends that countries take appropriate concrete measures, "including in the field of legislation and education, in accordance with their international obligations in the field of human rights, in order to prevent the revision of the history and results of the Second World War and the denial of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the Second World War." The resolution also calls on member states "to take active measures to ensure that education systems develop the necessary content to provide accurate accounts of history, as well as promote tolerance and other international human rights principles." The authors of the document strongly condemn incidents related to the glorification and propaganda of Nazism, in particular, the application of pro-Nazi graffiti and drawings, including on monuments to victims of World War II. The resolution urges states to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination by all appropriate means, including, if circumstances so require, by legislation. In addition, the document strongly condemns the use of educational materials, as well as rhetoric in the course of training, that promote racism, discrimination, hatred and violence based on ethnic origin, nationality, religion or belief.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/us-may-be-supporting-neo-nazis-by-aiding-ukraine-congressmans-letter-to-blinken-and-austin-1113566796.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/wests-anti-russia-discourse-wwii-history-obfuscation-led-to-canadas-nazi-travesty-1113685995.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unga, nazism, west for nazis, nazi west, russia fights nazism, neo-nazis, neo-nazism, western nazism, fight against nazis,