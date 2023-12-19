International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/unga-approves-russian-resolution-on-fight-against-glorification-of-nazism-1115685980.html
UNGA Approves Russian Resolution on Fight Against Glorification of Nazism
UNGA Approves Russian Resolution on Fight Against Glorification of Nazism
The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a Russian-drafted resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism.
2023-12-19T20:53+0000
2023-12-19T21:03+0000
world
united nations general assembly (unga)
russia
nazism
neo-nazism
un general assembly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107690/80/1076908008_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_02604985bf33396bbd50edcbda425ce5.jpg
The resolution was approved in a 118-49 vote, with 14 member states abstaining. Russia, China, and Israel were among those that voted in favor. The United States, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Germany voted against. The resolution was approved in the UN Third Committee in November and then was submitted for a UN General Assembly vote. The resolution is annually adopted by the UN General Assembly. The document is titled "Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of modern forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance." The resolution recommends that countries take appropriate concrete measures, "including in the field of legislation and education, in accordance with their international obligations in the field of human rights, in order to prevent the revision of the history and results of the Second World War and the denial of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the Second World War." The resolution also calls on member states "to take active measures to ensure that education systems develop the necessary content to provide accurate accounts of history, as well as promote tolerance and other international human rights principles." The authors of the document strongly condemn incidents related to the glorification and propaganda of Nazism, in particular, the application of pro-Nazi graffiti and drawings, including on monuments to victims of World War II. The resolution urges states to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination by all appropriate means, including, if circumstances so require, by legislation. In addition, the document strongly condemns the use of educational materials, as well as rhetoric in the course of training, that promote racism, discrimination, hatred and violence based on ethnic origin, nationality, religion or belief.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/us-may-be-supporting-neo-nazis-by-aiding-ukraine-congressmans-letter-to-blinken-and-austin-1113566796.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/wests-anti-russia-discourse-wwii-history-obfuscation-led-to-canadas-nazi-travesty-1113685995.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107690/80/1076908008_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3654fcdd0424cde3d78a39ad414eab1d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
unga, nazism, west for nazis, nazi west, russia fights nazism, neo-nazis, neo-nazism, western nazism, fight against nazis,
unga, nazism, west for nazis, nazi west, russia fights nazism, neo-nazis, neo-nazism, western nazism, fight against nazis,

UNGA Approves Russian Resolution on Fight Against Glorification of Nazism

20:53 GMT 19.12.2023 (Updated: 21:03 GMT 19.12.2023)
© Photo : POOL / Go to the mediabankRussia is submitting to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution on strengthening the arms control system, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Russia is submitting to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution on strengthening the arms control system, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2023
© Photo : POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a Russian-drafted resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism.
The resolution was approved in a 118-49 vote, with 14 member states abstaining. Russia, China, and Israel were among those that voted in favor. The United States, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Germany voted against.
The resolution was approved in the UN Third Committee in November and then was submitted for a UN General Assembly vote. The resolution is annually adopted by the UN General Assembly.
The document is titled "Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of modern forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance."
A recruit is sworn in for Azov Battalion in Kiev's Sophia Square. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2023
Americas
US May Be Supporting 'Neo-Nazis' by Aiding Ukraine - Congressman's Letter to Blinken and Austin
21 September, 19:18 GMT
The resolution recommends that countries take appropriate concrete measures, "including in the field of legislation and education, in accordance with their international obligations in the field of human rights, in order to prevent the revision of the history and results of the Second World War and the denial of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the Second World War."
The resolution also calls on member states "to take active measures to ensure that education systems develop the necessary content to provide accurate accounts of history, as well as promote tolerance and other international human rights principles."
The authors of the document strongly condemn incidents related to the glorification and propaganda of Nazism, in particular, the application of pro-Nazi graffiti and drawings, including on monuments to victims of World War II.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R), acknowdledges a Canadian-Ukrainian war veteran after addressing the House of Commons in Ottawa, Canada, on September 22, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Analysis
West’s 'Anti-Russia Discourse,' WWII History Obfuscation Led to Canada's Nazi ‘Travesty’
26 September, 13:30 GMT
The resolution urges states to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination by all appropriate means, including, if circumstances so require, by legislation. In addition, the document strongly condemns the use of educational materials, as well as rhetoric in the course of training, that promote racism, discrimination, hatred and violence based on ethnic origin, nationality, religion or belief.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала