Watch Russian Grad Artillery Wipe Out Ukrainian Positions in Special Op Zone

Russian Airborne Troops used Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MRLS) to target Ukrainian military units and subsequently disrupt troop rotation north of Artemovsk (formerly Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian paratroopers employing a Grad MLRS against Ukrainian units to undermine enemy troop rotation in the Donetsk area.Russian paratroopers and gunners carried out crushing strikes on the enemy with unguided missiles equipped with high-explosive fragmentation heads. After completing the combat task, the paratroopers quickly withdrew from the location and promptly departed to a safe area for recharge and reload.

