Biden’s Plummeting Polls
Biden’s Plummeting Polls
Biden’s approval rating hit a new low of 34% on Monday. Despite the economy looking good on paper, Americans are more concerned about how they have been struggling with inflation for many months.
Biden's approval rating hit a new low of 34% on Monday. Despite the economy looking good on paper, Americans are more concerned about how they have been struggling with inflation for many months, said a Democratic pollster. The pollster suggested that Biden change his campaign messaging soon as he is "losing ground" every month.In addition to issues regarding Americans' wallets, young voters are now turning away from Biden's foreign policy choices. Biden's decision to support Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the prime minister's retaliation against Hamas is causing many young Americans to turn away from Biden with disgust.At least 72% of voters between the ages of 18 and 29 disapprove of Biden's handling of the conflict in Gaza, according to a recent poll. As a result, if an election were held today, former President Donald Trump would hold a 6-point lead over Biden among voters in this demographic. That's dropped significantly from July when Biden led the group by 10 points.So what is some positive news for Biden's campaign? On Tuesday, Trump was disqualified from the 2024 ballot by the Colorado Supreme Court. The 4-3 decision found that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment—that no person shall hold office if they engage in insurrection after swearing an oath to support the Constitution—applies to Trump, and makes him ineligible to be listed on the state's presidential primary ballot.
Biden’s Plummeting Polls

02:30 GMT 20.12.2023
On Monday, US President Joe Biden’s approval rating hit a record low with just 34% saying that they approve of the job he is doing. Inflation, and his handling of the conflict in Gaza has caused supporters to step back and reassess.
Biden’s approval rating hit a new low of 34% on Monday. Despite the economy looking good on paper, Americans are more concerned about how they have been struggling with inflation for many months, said a Democratic pollster. The pollster suggested that Biden change his campaign messaging soon as he is “losing ground” every month.
In addition to issues regarding Americans’ wallets, young voters are now turning away from Biden's foreign policy choices. Biden’s decision to support Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the prime minister's retaliation against Hamas is causing many young Americans to turn away from Biden with disgust.
At least 72% of voters between the ages of 18 and 29 disapprove of Biden’s handling of the conflict in Gaza, according to a recent poll. As a result, if an election were held today, former President Donald Trump would hold a 6-point lead over Biden among voters in this demographic. That’s dropped significantly from July when Biden led the group by 10 points.
So what is some positive news for Biden’s campaign? On Tuesday, Trump was disqualified from the 2024 ballot by the Colorado Supreme Court. The 4-3 decision found that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment—that no person shall hold office if they engage in insurrection after swearing an oath to support the Constitution—applies to Trump, and makes him ineligible to be listed on the state’s presidential primary ballot.
