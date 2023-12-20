https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/ex-pentagon-analyst-putin-sends-strong-message-to-nato-amid-ukraine-conflict-1115693929.html

Ex-Pentagon Analyst: Putin Sends Strong Message to NATO Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a Defense Ministry meeting that the activity of NATO has sharply increased and outlined Russia’s new capabilities to deter the threat. What message does he send to the West?

Addressing the top brass on December 19, President Putin highlighted that the aggressive nature of NATO is no longer hidden. However, Russia is capable of protecting its sovereignty, the president pointed out, referring to new weapons systems, substantial increase in military production, and modernization of the nation's strategic nuclear forces."As NATO attempts to foment conflict and expand eastward, it has proven incapable of effectively producing enough weapons for its own defense, much less that of Ukraine. NATO has evolved for a non-defensive forward-operating posture, it is under-supplied at the moment, it is very costly, and it is increasingly demographically, fiscally, and politically unsupportable by the US or most European countries," she continued.During his Tuesday speech, the Russian president particularly stated that the Ukraine conflict has exposed the "vulnerabilities" of Western military hardware. Per Kwiatkowski, the US proxy war in Ukraine is waged with numerous flaws not limited to problems with the NATO-grade equipment."Ukraine, as a US-NATO proxy war, has demonstrated that piecemeal odd pieces of equipment from the inventories of 20 countries, shipped in small and shifting quantities, without a logistic tail that makes sense, and used by people who have never been exposed to NATO training, equipment and operations in a formal way does not work," Kwiatkowski said.According to the expert, Washington actually sought to:· prime US and NATO military spending for the next decade;· gain US military industrial dominance over the new European military spending;· subordinate Germany and the rest of Europe to the US energy trade;· marginalize Russia politically and militarily.Kwiatkowski is highly skeptical about the Biden administration's plan to rearm for a new offensive in 2025. "Biden's vision is fantasy," she said, adding that the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also breathing its last.

