https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/justice-has-triumphed-maduro-welcomes-long-time-ally-at-miraflores-palace-1115713573.html

'Justice Has Triumphed': Maduro Welcomes Long-Time Ally at Miraflores Palace

'Justice Has Triumphed': Maduro Welcomes Long-Time Ally at Miraflores Palace

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro greeted Alex Saab at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas following his release from US custody.

2023-12-20T23:34+0000

2023-12-20T23:34+0000

2023-12-20T23:35+0000

americas

venezuela

nicolas maduro

us

americans

joe biden

prisoner swap

prisoner exchange

prisoner release

justice department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115713731_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1562d8cf086eacc7deefca47b64eb465.jpg

“Justice has triumphed,” Maduro stressed during a joint press conference with Saab from the Miraflores Palace on Wednesday.The United States and Venezuela reached a deal to secure the release of 10 Americans and 20 "political prisoners" in a deal involving several other people as well, senior Biden administration officials said on Wednesday.In addition to the 20 political prisoners and Abdul, Venezuela will suspend three arrest warrants, another senior administration official said. Although the administration official initially claimed that Venezuela would extradite Francis to the US, the Justice Department later prompted them to clarify that he was "arrested and returned to the United States."Six of the Americans released under the deal were declared wrongfully detained, the official clarified. US President Joe Biden granted clemency to Alex Saab as part of the deal, which the US hopes will place Venezuela on a more democratic path, the official explained.Saab was arrested in Cape Verde on a US warrant for money laundering in 2020, while traveling to Iran on a humanitarian mission for the Venezuelan government. Venezuela claims that he was kidnapped by the US government and has since sought his release.Francis, a Malaysian national, allegedly bribed US Navy sailors for classified material. Francis escaped home confinement and fled to Venezuela.Roberto Abdul, an organizer of the October opposition primaries in Venezuela, was arrested on treason charges in early December.

americas

venezuela

venezuelan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

prisoner swap, alex saab, nicolas maduro, venezuelan president, us president, us custody, prisoner exchange, joe biden