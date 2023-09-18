https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/kiev-fails-to-attract-neutral-countries-to-implement-its-peace-formula---russias-un-envoy-1113443519.html
Kiev Fails to Attract Neutral Countries to Implement Its 'Peace Formula' - Russia's UN Envoy
Kiev Fails to Attract Neutral Countries to Implement Its 'Peace Formula' - Russia's UN Envoy
Kiev has failed to "pull" neutral countries and international organizations to implement its peace formula, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.
Kiev Fails to Attract Neutral Countries to Implement Its 'Peace Formula' - Russia's UN Envoy
04:08 GMT 18.09.2023 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 18.09.2023)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Kiev has failed to "pull" neutral countries and international organizations to implement its peace formula, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.
"As for the meetings on Zelensky's peace formula, as far as we know, Kiev is still unsuccessfully trying to pull neutral countries and international organizations to implement the points of its plan," Nebenzia said in an interview.
He called for an objective approach to anything the Ukrainians say about international support for Zelensky's formula, including a recent G20 statement
.
"We see no signs of UN involvement in these discussions, especially since [UN Secretary-General] Antonio Guterres has repeatedly spoken in this context about his commitment to the principle of impartiality and centrality," Nebenzia said.
Nebenzya urged that "everything the Ukrainians say about international support for the so-called 'Zelensky Plan' should be checked against the facts," including "the recent section of the G20 statement on the Ukrainian crisis." "Everything else is 'from the evil one'," he concluded.
Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration of the G20 summit. It states in connection with the events in Ukraine that all countries should refrain from the threat or use of force to acquire territory.
The Russian Foreign Ministry
said that the G7 countries were putting pressure on India to reflect their unilateral approaches to the situation around Ukraine in the final documents of the G20. The ministry noted that against this background the Indian side tried to stick to a neutral course based on the strictly economic mandate of the G20.
In late June, talks on Ukraine were held in Copenhagen with the participation of the G7 countries, some BRICS countries and Ukraine itself. The participants discussed the ways of implementing the peace formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. After that, Saudi Arabia held its own meeting on the issue in Jeddah. Moscow considers the formula to be completely detached from reality.
West Blocks Work on Russian-Chinese Resolution to Ease Sanctions on DPRK
The Western countries, under far-fetched pretexts, blocked work on a draft resolution of Russia and China on easing sanctions against North Korea, Nebenzia said.
"The Western bloc, under far-fetched pretexts, blocked work on a draft humanitarian resolution on North Korea prepared by the Russian and Chinese delegations. Such destructive behavior cannot be considered other than a violation of the spirit of the Council resolutions," Nebenzia said.
He also drew attention to the fact that despite the restraint shown by Pyongyang
, there was no counter-movement from the West in terms of easing sanctions.
"On the contrary, the United States and its allies constantly make threats and introduce new illegal restrictive measures," Nebenzia stated.
In 2021, Russia and China submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on the partial lifting of sanctions against North Korea. The authors of the resolution noted that the North Korean economy has been in poor condition in recent years. The resolution, among other things, proposed lifting the ban on North Korean workers working abroad, lifting sanctions on inter-Korean railway and road cooperation projects, and lifting a number of other restrictive measures.