International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/south-korea-japan-to-resume-economic-dialogue-after-nearly-8-year-hiatus---reports-1115699615.html
South Korea, Japan to Resume Economic Dialogue After Nearly 8-Year Hiatus - Reports
South Korea, Japan to Resume Economic Dialogue After Nearly 8-Year Hiatus - Reports
South Korea and Japan are expected to hold bilateral economic talks on Thursday, resuming their economic dialogue after nearly eight years of stalemate, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the country's foreign ministry.
2023-12-20T10:57+0000
2023-12-20T10:57+0000
asia
japan
south korea
seoul
yonhap
financial services agency
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110192704_0:0:3012:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_980e53d74b8d91df29ecc2b18d7e783c.jpg
The discussions will be held in the capital city of Seoul, with the delegations led by the South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Kang Jae-kwon and Japan's senior deputy foreign minister, Keiichi Ono, the news agency reported on Wednesday. The two sides are expected to discuss bilateral economic cooperation, including at the regional and multilateral levels. Additionally, Kim Joo-hyun, chairman of Seoul's Financial Services Commission, and Teruhisa Kurita, commissioner of Tokyo's Financial Services Agency, agreed on Wednesday to expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of digitalization of financial services and financial innovation. The meeting was the first regular encounter between the top regulators in seven years. The economic dialogue between the two countries was launched back in 1999 and ran until January 2016. The fallout came when a statue of a girl — a symbol of Korean victims of Japan's sexual slavery during World War II — was erected in front of the Japanese consulate in the southeastern South Korean city of Busan, prompting the Japanese government to postpone the latest meeting. In July, Japan and South Korea reached an agreement to continue the dialogue and revive cooperation, after the latter decided to compensate South Korean victims of Japan's occupation from its own resources.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/asia-remembers-natos-colonial-past-doesnt-want-bloc-powers-back-in-region-1115591172.html
japan
south korea
seoul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110192704_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_02c72272cf50a3e2d2fe6e4c5838ebc6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
are south korea and japan on good terms, current japan-korea relations, what's happening between south korea and japan, are south korea and japan allies, japan and south korea in wwii, meeting between japan and south korea
are south korea and japan on good terms, current japan-korea relations, what's happening between south korea and japan, are south korea and japan allies, japan and south korea in wwii, meeting between japan and south korea

South Korea, Japan to Resume Economic Dialogue After Nearly 8-Year Hiatus - Reports

10:57 GMT 20.12.2023
© AP Photo / Jung Yeon-je / South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in SeoulSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
© AP Photo / Jung Yeon-je / South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea and Japan are expected to hold bilateral economic talks on Thursday, resuming their economic dialogue after nearly eight years of stalemate, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the country's foreign ministry.
The discussions will be held in the capital city of Seoul, with the delegations led by the South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Kang Jae-kwon and Japan's senior deputy foreign minister, Keiichi Ono, the news agency reported on Wednesday. The two sides are expected to discuss bilateral economic cooperation, including at the regional and multilateral levels.
Additionally, Kim Joo-hyun, chairman of Seoul's Financial Services Commission, and Teruhisa Kurita, commissioner of Tokyo's Financial Services Agency, agreed on Wednesday to expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of digitalization of financial services and financial innovation. The meeting was the first regular encounter between the top regulators in seven years.
(L-R) Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol pose for a family photo prior to a meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) with Asia Pacific partners during the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2023
Asia
Asia Remembers NATO’s Colonial Past, Doesn’t Want Bloc Powers Back in Region
14 December, 18:12 GMT
The economic dialogue between the two countries was launched back in 1999 and ran until January 2016. The fallout came when a statue of a girl — a symbol of Korean victims of Japan's sexual slavery during World War II — was erected in front of the Japanese consulate in the southeastern South Korean city of Busan, prompting the Japanese government to postpone the latest meeting.
In July, Japan and South Korea reached an agreement to continue the dialogue and revive cooperation, after the latter decided to compensate South Korean victims of Japan's occupation from its own resources.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала