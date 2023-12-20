International
Yemen's Houthis Reveal General Mobilization Action to Send Soldiers to Gaza
General mobilization is being carried out in northern Yemen to send soldiers to the Gaza Strip if there is such opportunity, member of the political office of Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, Houtham Assad told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"As for the general mobilization in support of our people in the Gaza Strip, it was launched in all provinces, training camps were opened, tens of thousands of young people volunteered to study military craft, several groups have already graduated in various provinces of Yemen," the official said. The people are being called upon to support our people in Gaza, who are being "subjected to genocide by the Israeli occupation army with the support of the United States" the official said, adding that if the conditions are right then they will take part in military operations in the Gaza Strip.
13:27 GMT 20.12.2023 (Updated: 13:36 GMT 20.12.2023)
© AP Photo / Hani MohammedArmed Houthi fighters attend the funeral procession of Houthi rebel fighters who were killed in recent fighting with forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government, in Sanaa, Yemen
DOHA (Sputnik) - A general mobilization is being carried out in northern Yemen to send soldiers to the Gaza Strip if such an opportunity arises, member of the political office of Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, Houtham Assad told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"As for the general mobilization in support of our people in the Gaza Strip, it was launched in all provinces, training camps were opened, tens of thousands of young people volunteered to study military craft, several groups have already graduated in various provinces of Yemen," the official said.
The people are being called upon to support our people in Gaza, who are being "subjected to genocide by the Israeli occupation army with the support of the United States" the official said, adding that if the conditions are right then they will take part in military operations in the Gaza Strip.
