https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/china-limits-export-of-some-technologies-related-to-rare-earth-elements-1115728465.html

China Limits Export of Some Technologies Related to Rare Earth Elements

China Limits Export of Some Technologies Related to Rare Earth Elements

The Chinese authorities have imposed export restrictions on a number of technologies related to the production and processing of rare earth elements, according to a document released by the Chinese Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

2023-12-21T14:32+0000

2023-12-21T14:32+0000

2023-12-21T14:32+0000

world

china

chinese commerce ministry

minerals

high tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115728170_0:210:2897:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_476d4905c206b0b444e1a6d414328633.jpg

In particular, the document introduces an export ban or restrictions on a number of technologies related to the processing of samarium-cobalt, neodymium-iron-boron and cerium magnets. On August 1, China imposed export controls on the rare earth metals gallium and germanium to ensure national security. Gallium and germanium are widely used in the production of advanced technological goods, including semiconductors, solar panels, wireless communication devices and optical systems. Over the past few decades, China has invested heavily in the production and processing of rare earths and has taken a leading position in the global supply chains.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/chinas-rare-earth-metals-ban-hits-us-chip-trade-restrictions-where-it-hurts-1112340326.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, chinese commerce ministry, rare earth elements, rare earth minerals, rare earth metals