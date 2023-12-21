https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/china-limits-export-of-some-technologies-related-to-rare-earth-elements-1115728465.html
China Limits Export of Some Technologies Related to Rare Earth Elements
The Chinese authorities have imposed export restrictions on a number of technologies related to the production and processing of rare earth elements, according to a document released by the Chinese Commerce Ministry on Thursday.
In particular, the document introduces an export ban or restrictions on a number of technologies related to the processing of samarium-cobalt, neodymium-iron-boron and cerium magnets. On August 1, China imposed export controls on the rare earth metals gallium and germanium to ensure national security. Gallium and germanium are widely used in the production of advanced technological goods, including semiconductors, solar panels, wireless communication devices and optical systems. Over the past few decades, China has invested heavily in the production and processing of rare earths and has taken a leading position in the global supply chains.
